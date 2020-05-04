Latest Stories

Baron Vaughn The Great Debate
WIRE Buzz: Twilight Zone Season 2 cast; HBO teases more His Dark Materials; new Twilight novel

Josh Weiss
May 4, 2020
CBS All Access' revival of The Twilight Zone is officially returning this summer (there's no specific date yet) for its second season with a seriously stacked cast.

Today, it was confirmed that the second half of the beloved anthology's sophomore outing will feature the following actors: Kylie Bunbury, Sky Ferreira, Topher Grace, David Krumholtz, Greta Lee, Thomas Lennon, Natalie Martinez, Brandon Jay McLaren, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Tawny Newsome, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Paul F. Tompkins, and Damon Wayans Jr.

The newly-announced episodes in which they will star are titled "8"; "A Small Town"; "Try, Try"; “You Might Also Like”' and "Ovation." They boast creatives like Gretel & Hansel's Osgood Perkins, who wrote and directed "You Might Also Like."

The Twilight Zone Season 2 cast

Credit: CBS All Access

Back in January, we learned the first chunk of the cast included Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo, Tony Hale, Daniel Sunjata, Ethan Embry, Billy Porter, Jenna Elfman, Chris Meloni, Tavi Gevinson, Abby Hern, Sophia Macy, Jimmi Simpson, and Gillian Jacobs.

Their episodes are titled “Downtime”; “The Who of You”; “A Human Face”; “Among The Untrodden”; and “Meet in the Middle."

Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us), who serves as executive producer and host/narrator, stepped up as a writer for "Downtime."

Three days after it dropped the first full trailer for Lovecraft Country, HBO unveiled even more footage from the impending horror series, as well as what looks to be a first glimpse at Season 2 of His Dark Materials. The scenes for both are weaved into a "Coming Soon" mega-trailer.

Watch now:

Produced by Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams, Lovecraft Country premieres on HBO sometime in August. Misha Green serves as showrunner. Set in the '50s, the show centers on an odyssey through the Jim Crow South, which is harboring the horrors of racism and unspeakable cosmic monsters.

There's no word on when we'll see more of His Dark Materials, but if they're already teasing the second season, then it's probably safe to assume that it wrapped before coronavirus hit. The project was renewed back in September 2018, over a year before the debut season arrived on the scene.

Twilight fans will be able to return to the world of sparkly vampires with Stephenie Meyer's upcoming companion novel to her hit supernatural love series. Titled Midnight Sun, the book (out this summer) will tell the story of Edward and Bella's budding romance through the eyes of the former.

"As we learn more fascinating details about Edward’s past and the complexity of his inner thoughts, we understand why this is the defining struggle of his life. How can he let himself fall in love with Bella when he knows that he is endangering her life?" reads the synopsis.

Midnight Sun Cover

Credit: Hachette Book Group

"It's a crazy time right now and I wasn't sure if it was the right time to put this book out but some of you have been waiting for just so, so long, it didn't seem fair to make you wait anymore," Meyer said in a video announcement on Good Morning America.

Midnight Sun goes on sale Tuesday, August 4.

Okay, OUR determination of the 13 best episodes of the classic show "The Twilight Zone." Do you agree?

