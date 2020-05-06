WIRE Buzz: Twilight Zone S2 drops far out images; David Ayer hints at more of Leto's Joker; more

The Twilight Zone's dimension of sight, sound, and mind isn't letting customers back in just yet, but CBS All Access is here to tease us along with the very first images from Season 2. Packed to the gills with famous actors (the rest of the cast was confirmed earlier this week), you can be sure that the genre anthology's second outing won't be skimping on the talent.

Head on down to the gallery below for a glimpse at Sophia Macy ("Among the Untrodden"); Billy Porter ("The Who Of You"); Christopher Meloni and Jenna Elfman ("A Human Face"); Morena Baccarin ("Downtime"); Joel McHale ("8"); Jimmi Simpson ("Meet In The Middle"); Topher Grace and Kylie Bunbury ("Try, Try"); Damon Wayans ("A Small Town"); Gretchen Mol ("You Might Also Like"); and Thomas Lennon and Jurnee Smollett ("Ovation").

We can't wait to see these respected performers reacting to all kinds of narrative-shattering twists.



Sky Ferreira, Tavi Gevinson, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, David Krumholtz, Natalie Martinez, Paula Newsome, and Daniel Sunjata are also going to appear in the new season.

We don't have any story specifics right now, but the release promises that the next 10 episodes "will use introspection and the exploration of self to usher viewers into a familiar dimension."

Executive producer Joran Peele returns to serve as host/narrator for the high-profile reboot. The first look image of him (seen above) comes from "You Might Also Like," an episode written and directed by Gretel & Hansel's Osgood Perkins. Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead, Alonso Alvarez-Barreda, Jennifer McGowan, Ana Lily Amirpour, JD Dillard, Peter Atencio, Christina Choe, Tayarisha Poe, and Mathias Herndl are directing as well.

Peele, who shares EP duties with Simon Kinberg (Dark Phoenix), expanded his involvement in Season 2 by writing "Downtime."

Season 2 of The Twilight Zone will begin to blow our minds this summer.

David Ayer is back with another bit of trivia about his ill-fated Suicide Squad movie. According to the director, there's a bunch of Jared Leto-Joker footage that fans will probably never see.

One of the many complaints made about the DCEU film is that the Clown Prince was hyped as a major character in the trailers, only to end up in a handful of scenes that barely had anything to do with the plot.

"For sure, character creation is a tightrope," Ayer wrote on Twitter. "I took inspiration from the current DC comics. I find it incredible it's still such a topic 5 years later. My heart breaks for Jared — he did magnificent work. Most of it remains unseen."

In 2017, Ayer (who also wrote the script, but reportedly lost creative control to the studio) admitted that Joker should have been the main antagonist of the movie instead of Cara Delevingne's Enchantress. And a few weeks ago, he also apologized for the over-sexualization of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn.

Writer-director James Gunn will revamp the IP with next summer's The Suicide Squad.

Leto's next foray into comic book cinema will be playing the title character in next March's Morbius.

Good news everyone! No one will have to give up their LEGO obsession! The folks at Fox are looking to bring back the popular competition program LEGO Masters. Per Deadline, the network is hoping for a midseason premiere for the program. Season one host (and self-proclaimed LEGO enthusiast) Will Arnett will also be returning to provide commentary and laughs.

The series is based off the popular U.K. version of the same name, and pits teams of LEGO builders against one another as they fight for cash prizes and the coveted title of "LEGO Master." Who can forget Season 1's epic Star Wars build, featuring The Last Jedi's Battle of Crait? We sure can't.

We can't imagine what this new season's crop of contestants will dream up, but we're pretty sure it will blow our minds!

No word yet on if the show will retain its previous time slot of Wednesday 9/8c, but you can bet we'll keep you up-to-date on the latest brick-building excellence.