WIRE Buzz: Vera Farmiga joins horror flick 'Bad Bloom'; Paul Bettany on WandaVision ending; Thor 4

The Conjuring's Vera Farmiga isn't done with the horror genre just yet. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress has been cast in a new frightening flick entitled Bad Bloom. Described as a "horror fairytale," the project (marking the feature debut of Bryce McGuire) centers around a family living on a remote island as they try to keep a mysterious creature at bay.

"Their tightly-guarded reality begins to unravel when one of the children learns the monster they feared is not the monster they envisioned," writes THR.

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Farmiga is producing the movie as well and the plan is to kick off production later this year. In addition to Bad Bloom, Farmiga also has The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (playing Lorraine Warren) and Marvel Studios' Hawkeye series (playing Kate Bishop's mother, Eleanor Bishop) on her upcoming slate.

The roving sitcom aspect of WandaVision is just one small part of the MCU show.

Virtually apeparing on Jimmy Kimmel Live yesterday evening, actor Paul Bettany (who returns to play the role of Vision) teased the very end of the series, hinting that the idyllic suburban life that Vision shares with Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) eventually crumbles away to reveal something else entirely. "We hurtle through the decades and we hit different genres of sitcoms and then Vision begins to think that this is getting a little weird," Bettany said. "In the end, you end up in a full MCU action movie."

Of course, it wasn't too hard to work that out on our own, especially since the latest teaser trailer has a disembodied voice trying to contact a flustered Wanda. Not only that, but it's clear that Monica Rambeau (the Captain Marvel character is played as an adult by Teyonah Parris) is somehow able to penetrate the false reality that Vision and Wanda are occupying. Parris herself has described the project as a "full-on action movie, mixed with sitcoms."

Watch the full Bettany interview below:

Video of Paul Bettany on Shooting WandaVision &amp; Voting in America

The big question that remains is this: how did Vision survive after he was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War? The answer to that query probably unlocks the entire mystery. Fans are speculating that Scarlet Witch was so heartbroken, that she used her magical powers to create a bubble dimension in which her paramour is still alive.

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ next Friday, Jan. 15. Season 1 consists of nine episodes. You can watch the first official clip right here.

Kimmel's other guest last night was Tessa Thompson, who is preparing to leave for Australia, where she will reunite with director Taika Waititi for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thompson, who is reprising the role of Valkyrie (now leader of Asgard following the events of Avengers: Endgame) didn't give away any plot details, but did reveal that she'll probably be working out a lot during her two-week quarantine mandated by the Australian government.

"You don't get any [special] treatment just because you happen to be in movies. You go to a government place and you hang out," Thompson said. "I think the only thing that I potentially get, because it's Marvel, is they're gonna send me a piece of workout equipment, just because I have to be in a superhero costume. But otherwise, I'm just gonna be hanging out." Watch below:

Video of Tessa Thompson on Shooting Thor, New Year’s Eve Accident &amp; Plan After Quarantine

Love and Thunder is already filming with Natalie Portman, whose Jane Foster will become the new God of Thunder. Chris Hemsworth ("Thor"), Chris Pratt ("Star-Lord"), Jaime Alexander ("Sif"), and Christian Bale ("Gorr the God Butcher") make up the rest of the cast.

The film is slated to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.