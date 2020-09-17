WIRE Buzz: Walking Dead Twitch channel; Carmen Sandiego Season 3; and Enola Holmes

Unlike its titular zombies, The Walking Dead franchise shows no signs of decay. Next up, the walkers are heading to Twitch.

AMC announced today that it is is launching a "fan-forward" Twitch channel for the undead IP. Under its partnership with the Amazon-owned gaming streamer, the network original and interactive programming to "empower fans to become part of the content experience with Twitch’s unique interactivity," reads the release. The Walking Dead Universe channel is set to kick off Sunday, Sep. 20 and "will stream a live show on Twitch from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. followed by a Watchalong during episode premieres, then continue the conversation from 11:00 p.m. to midnight every Sunday night." AMC plans to stream 12 hours of content a week. Clarke Wolfe, Ronnetta Renay, and Dylan Gabriel Guerra are among some of the hosts.

"As the storytelling and characters that span The Walking Dead Universe continue to grow, so do the innovative ways we reach and engage with fans – both old and new – across social media and popular new platforms like Twitch,” David Beck, AMC Networks’ head of programming strategy and business operations, said in a statement. "Sunday nights on Twitch are audience-first and fan-centric, and we are thrilled at this opportunity to build something new for passionate fans of The Walking Dead Universe."

"The Walking Dead has built one of the most passionate and engaged audiences on television, and we’re thrilled to partner with AMC Networks to develop new ways for fans to experience this pop-culture phenomenon,” added Michael Aragon, SVP of Content at Twitch. "Today, television audiences want more from their viewing experience beyond the traditional 50-minute episode, and we’re excited to partner with brands and networks in the future to expand this audience connection."

The initial schedule is as follows (all times are EST)...

Launch Party:

Launches Sunday, Sep. 20

For its first stream, TWDUniverse will kick off with a Launch Party featuring hosts Clarke, Ronnetta and Dylan as they welcome fans into the TWDUniverse community to learn, play and discuss among the most authoritative voices on the franchise, as well as kick off a season 10 interactive marathon of The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead Catch Up:

Launches Sunday, Sep. 20

The hosts will lead fans through select episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 and Fear The Walking Dead Season 5, with real-time reactions as they watch and interact with the community, leading up to the much-anticipated premiere of episode 1016 on October 4.

Re-Watching Dead:

Launches Thursday, Sep. 24

A weekly deep dive discussion show focusing on spoiler-filled exploration into past episodes of The Walking Dead — exploring both on-screen and behind-the-scenes stories. Fans will get to re-live the first time they saw the show through interactive discussion of the story and dig deeper behind the scenes via interviews, behind-the-scenes moments, and interactive segments and games where they are part of the show.

World Beyond Celebration (name pending):

Launches Sunday, Sep. 27

A variety show celebration of World Beyond composed of quick segments diving into cast interviews, BTS discussion, or fun and games with the audience. Framed around the idea of youth, this show will dive into what we know so far about the new series and reflect on our hosts' own teenage experiences.

TWD Sundays

Launches Sunday, Oct. 4 with 4 hours of continuous streaming content each week:

7:30 p.m. — Recapping Dead Pre-Show – Hosts dive into recaps of the previous week’s episode, explore theories and give their best predictions and speculations before the new episode premieres on television.

9:00 p.m. — Live Watch Party — During the episode, TWDUniverse will keep streaming on Twitch to create a live second screen experience for new episodes in The Walking Dead Universe with behind-the-scenes info pop-ups, interactions from the community and live host reactions.

11:00 p.m. — Aftershow — Following the premiere of Talking Dead, fans can continue the discussion in a more informal, interactive space on Twitch, taking a deeper dive into the new episodes.

Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego?

Netflix is here to answer that famous query with the Season 3 trailer for its animated series based on the globe-trotting master thief with the red trench coat and wide-brimmed hat. The show is slated to return Thursday, Oct. 1. In this iteration, the character is a sort of Robin Hood-esque figure, stealing back stolen items and returning them to their rightful owners. Hot on her tail is the evil and hydra-like organization known as V.I.L.E. and the authorities, who perceive Carmen (voiced by Scoob!'s Gina Rodriguez) as a criminal. All the while, our heroine is searching for the one thing she can't heist: her missing mother.

Rita Moreno, Dawnn Lewis, Finn Wolfhard, Kari Wahlgren, Kimiko Glenn, Liam O'Brien, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, Michael Hawley, and Paul Nakauchi are also a part of the voice cast.

Ahead of Enola Holmes' Netflix debut next week, here's a video of the film's central star, Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), reading from one of the Enola novels by Nancy Springer. The book in question is the first in the series, The Case of the Missing Marquess, whose plot was adapted for the screen by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

When Enola's mother (Helena Bonham Carter) goes missing, the young sleuth, who just so happens to be the sister of Sherlock and Mycroft (played by Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin respectively), defies Victorian gender conventions to embark on an adventure and solve the mystery.

Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Frances de la Tour, Louis Partridge, Burn Gorman, Susan Wokoma, Claire Rushbrook, David Bamber, and Hattie Morahan co-star.

Directed by Harry Bradbeer (Killing Eve), Enola Holmes arrives on Netflix next Wednesday, Sep. 23. Early reviews for the film have been incredibly positive and indicate the start of a new cinematic franchise. The movie currently holds an 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.