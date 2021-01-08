WIRE Buzz: WandaVision's double-sized premiere; Captain Marvel 2's gears up; Girl At Midnight in development

If you're excited (and curious) about WandaVision, one of the first Marvel TV series to be premiering on Disney+, then you're in luck!

The streaming platform will be releasing both the first and second episode of the half-hour series when the show premieres on Jan. 15. The show, which centers on Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and her also superheroic paramour Vision (Paul Bettany), appears to be a riff on classic American sitcoms set in the suburbs — only as the trailer (and posters) for the series has revealed, not all is as is it seems and it will be up to the Scarlett Witch and Vision to figure it out.

Video of WandaVision | Official Trailer | Disney+ WandaVision Trailer | Marvel Entertainment

Following the two-episode premiere the rest of the show's nine episodes being released weekly, not unlike the streamer's other big hit, The Mandalorian. This will see the show drop it's last episode on March 5, with Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiering not long after on March 19, and Loki later in May. Other Marvel series currently in the works currently include Hawkeye (set to premiere later this year as well), She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Armor Wars, Secret Invasion, Ironheart and (possible Oscar Isaac-starrer) Moon Knight.

The first two episodes of WandaVision will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, Jan 15.

Next, some more Marvel-ous news. After a long year of no new releases from the House of M , it appears that another big-screen project is slowly preparing to go into production: Captain Marvel 2.

Brie Larson, AKA Carol Danvers herself, announced the news on her YouTube channel as she showed off her new (and very intense looking) home gym, all to get ready for some of the stuntwork that will be required of her superheroic character.

"As you may know, Captain Marvel 2 is gearing up," Larson said of the upcoming sequel. "I can’t say much more about it other than that, but I’m gonna get ready for it. It’s time for me to get moving."

While there are no details yet about the next movie in the Danvers "Vers" will be about, it was announced earlier last year that Candyman reimagining director Nia DaCosta would be directing the project, which will be written by WandaVision scribe Megan McDonnell. It was also announced that Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (WandaVision's Teyonah Parris) will be making appearances in it.

Captain Marvel 2 will fly into cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022.

And finally, if you're looking for something to read before Netflix's Shadow and Bone adaptation premieres later this year, you might want to get started on Melissa Grey's The Girl at Midnight.

Deadline is reporting that the first book in the urban fantasy series of the same name has been picked up for development by BCDF Pictures, with Chris Hill (Tether) developing the novel and BCDF's Claude Dal Farra and Brian Keady executive-producing it.

The books tell the story of Echo, a teenage runaway and pickpocket in modern New York City who survives by selling stolen treasures on the black market. Raised by the Avicen, an ancient race of feathered, bird-like people with magical abilities, Echo is the only human who can see both of them and the Drakharin, a race of people descended from dragons and the sworn enemy of the Avicen. Seeking to end the centuries-old conflict once and for all, Echo goes in search of a mythical entity known as the Firebird, which is said to possess the power to either save the world or destroy it.

The novel is followed by two sequels: The Shadow Hour and The Savage Dawn.

No release date has been set for the project.