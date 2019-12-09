WIRE Buzz: Watchmen trailer teases season finale; Frozen II ices music milestone; more

We promise we won’t spoil anything if you’re just getting caught up, but it’s still probably a good idea to go into the new trailer for the season finale of HBO’s Watchmen with careful eyes — especially if you’re early in your Season 1 binge.

The ninth and final episode to Damon Lindelof’s twisted inaugural tour of Tulsa (and parts much farther afield) is slated to cap Lindelof’s reimagined take on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ iconic comics original — and if the teaser’s anything to go by, there’s bound to be a bomb-like release from all the tension the series has been building toward, especially factoring in the events from this week’s penultimate episode.

**Spoiler Warning: There are potential spoilers below for Watchmen, especially if you haven’t made it too far into the series yet.**

Video of Watchmen: Episode 9 Promo | HBO HBO on YouTube

The clock’s ticking on Watchmen’s first season, so we know where we’ll be when episode 9 — titled “See How They Fly” — comes in for the final landing at 9 p.m. ET this Sunday at HBO.

As if Disney needs any more help keeping its magical tunes on the lips of Frozen fans, Frozen II has just hit yet another milestone — only this time, it’s for the films’s soundtrack.

Repeating the original Frozen’s chart-topping success after that movie’s soundtrack wouldn’t let go of the top spot back in 2014, the official musical companion to Frozen II returns composer Christophe Beck to the top of the Billboard 200 album rankings. In addition to vocal performances from Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, and Evan Rachel Wood, the soundtrack even packs in a trio of fun covers, featuring Panic! at the Disco, Kacey Musgraves, and Weezer.

Via THR, this is the first time an animated film’s soundtrack has made it to the top of the Billboard 200 since — you guessed it — Frozen’s first musical outing spent 13 weeks on top of the charts — the longest stint of any soundtrack since the turn of the century.

A new cast member is reportefly entering The Matrix, and while we don’t know if he’ll be playing an agent, we do know it wouldn’t be the first time.

Collider reports that Frozen II actor Jonathan Groff, who plays FBI agent Holden Ford on Netflix’s Mindhunter, has just been added to the cast of the upcoming fourth Matrix movie alongside original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who'll be reprising their iconic roles as Neo and Trinity.

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images

Details on Groff’s role in the new film, billed as a direct sequel in the groundbreaking franchise, are well hidden somewhere down the rabbit hole for now. But Groff joins a Matrix cast that also includes Aquaman’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick, and Neil Patrick Harris. Directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix 4 (as we’ll call it for now until an official title is revealed) doesn’t yet have a release date, though production is expected to get underway early next year.