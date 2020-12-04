WIRE Buzz: 'We Can Be Heroes' trailer channels Spy Kids; Virgin Galactic spacesuits; & Cassian Andor

Robert Rodriguez is back in top Spy Kids form with the full and vibrant trailer for We Can Be Heroes. A throwback to the director's more kid-friendly films of the early 2000s, the upcoming Netflix film (it premieres later this month) is an Avengers-level superhero movie targeted at younger viewers.

When the Earth's team of mighty heroes (known as "The Heroics") are kidnapped by aliens, it's up to their kids to come together and save the day. The project also serves as a pseudo-sequel to 2005's The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. Taylor Dolley returns as Lavagirl, who now has a young daughter with Sharkboy (originally played by Taylor Lautner, who did not reprise the role). Any person who grew up watching the Spy Kids trilogy will recognize Rodriguez's penchant for a heightened and colorful reality where young protagonists get control of the asylum, so-to-speak. Put another way, it's pure, unadulterated escapism, pure and simple.

We Can Be Heroes also boasts an incredible cast that includes Narcos veterans Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook.

Watch the trailer below:

YaYa Gosselin, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christian Slater, Christopher McDonald, Adriana Barraza, Vivien Lyra Blair, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Akira Akbar, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Lotus Blossom, Hala Finley, Andy Walken, Dylan Henry Lau, Andrew Diaz, Sung Kang, Haley Reinhart, J. Quinton Johnson, Brittany Perry-Russell, Brently Heilbron, and JJ Dashnaw co-star.

Check out a number of different posters in the gallery below:

We Can Be Heroes arrives on Netflix Christmas Day (Friday, Dec. 1). Netflix originally planned to release the movie on New Year's Day, but seems to have moved up the premiere date. Now, the film will open against Wonder Woman 1984 and Soul, which debut on HBO Max and Disney+ the same day.

Virgin Galactic is making a bold fashion statement with its spacesuits designed by Under Armour.

The lightweight apparel (weighing in at just over 1kg) will be worn by Virgin Galactic pilots during missions to fly "private astronauts" into the atmosphere. "Designed in collaboration with the company’s Technical Spacewear Partner, Under Armour, the Virgin Galactic Pilot Corps will wear the spacesuit and footwear on future flights, including the first human spaceflight from New Mexico, which is due to take place this month with the flight window opening on December 11," reads the release. Designed for comfort and tailored to each pilot's specifications, the suits provide comfort on several levels and help regulate the wearer's body temperature.

Chief Pilot Dave Mackay and Pilot CJ Sturckow (both of whom are part of the eight-person Virgin Galactic Pilot Corps.) are the launch's primary crew members. Assuming all goes well, Sturckow will be the first human being to fly to space from three different U.S. states.



“A pilot’s flight suit has been refined over the decades to embody a certain undeniable look and function, but they also have to perform beyond expectations. We took that as a starting point and built in all of the Under Armour solutions we've developed for comfort, support, movement and temperature management. Our goal was to build a suit that leaves a pilot — like any athlete — feeling confident and with zero distractions during a critical moment of performance. It’s been a fascinating journey," Randall Harward, Under Armour's SVP of Material and Manufacturing Innovation, said in a statement.

“It’s a real honor for all of us in the Virgin Galactic Pilot Corps to wear these spacesuits," added Mackay. "The thoughtfulness of the design ensures the suits are not only comfortable and practical, but also bespoke to each pilot. As soon as you step into the suit, you immediately get a sense of the significance of our mission. I’m very much looking forward to wearing my own spacesuit during New Mexico’s first human spaceflight later this month and then many times in the future as we share the wonder of space with our future astronauts.”

Space travel is now on its way to becoming a massive industry that's available to the hoi polloi. The success of SpaceX's recent missions have proved that. When humanity finally reaches for the stars, it'll be doing so in style.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, actor Diego Luna confirmed that the Cassisan Andor series coming to Disney+ is currently filming in London. The Star Wars project is set before the events of Rogue One, itself a prequel that explained how the Rebels acquired the Death Star plans just before the events of A New Hope.

"It is a weird one," Luna said when asked how it fits into the overall timeline of the prequels and original trilogy. "It's basically everything you have to know to understand Rogue One. The story of the character before and how...I can spoil the ending, I guess ... It's nice to go into a story you already know the ending to. You can take care of the little nuances and layers. I think it's fun to do something that is not just about getting to the end, but is about delaying that."

Of course, fans already know that Cassian and Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) were killed on Scarif after stealing the space station blueprints and transmitting them to the Rebel Alliance.

Video of Diego Luna on Star Wars Spin-Off, His Father Hating Christmas &amp; Recreating The Princess Bride

In addition to Luna, the show will feature two other Rogue One vets: Alan Tudyk (K-2SO, a sassy and reprogrammed Imperial droid who serves as Cassian's right-hand bot) and Genevieve O’Reilly (Rebel leader Mon Mothma). Stellan Skarsgård, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Adria Arjona have been cast in mystery roles. Toby Haynes (Black Mirror's "USS Callister") will direct the first three episodes after Tony Gilroy (one of the screenwriters on Rogue One) was forced to step aside over COVID reasons.

Earlier today, we reported that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series plans to kick off production in Boston and London in early January.