WIRE Buzz: Crossbones back for What If...?; Walking Dead S10 teases bonus episodes; 'Crater' on Disney+

Hail HYDRA! Brock Rumlow is coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Speaking with Collider, actor Frank Grillo revealed that Rumlow (aka Crossbones) will make several appearances in the animated What If...? series coming to Disney+ this summer.

He apparently recorded dialogue for "four or five episodes...in one day or two days, and now I think I have to go in February to record a few more," Grillo said. "I recorded that probably almost a year ago, and I'm sure with COVID and everything, everything was put on hold, but now it's come back around. I literally don't know anything more about it. I don't even remember what I was doing, I don't even remember what I said in the shows, but I think it's gonna be cool. My little guy, my son Rio — he's not so little, he's 13 — he's a crazy Marvel fan, he can't wait to see it. He can't wait."

While Rumlow was killed at the start of Captain America: Civil War, the character made a brief appearance in Avengers: Endgame when the titular team travels back to the Battle of New York in 2012 in an effort to recover the Space Stone. At the time of his What If...? recording, Grillo only had a script and rough footage on which to base his voiceover performance.

"You're just kind of interpreting it yourself and reading off the page and trying to stay into the character of Crossbones," the actor explained. "They set up this scenario and we just kind of play around until we get it. And then they show a little bit sometimes, but you know Marvel, they don't wanna show you too much. Especially me, I'm a big mouth, I've been scolded many times."

What If...?, an anthology that explores alternate outcomes within the MCU, doesn't have a specific premiere date, but a second season has already been ordered.

Westworld's Jeffrey Wright serves as host/narrator by taking on the role of Uatu the Watcher.

Amid the lengthy production shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, AMC decided to extend The Walking Dead's tenth season by six episodes. We now have the first teaser for those extra episodes and while the 36-second minute isn't long, it gives us little updates/soundbites from all the major chatacters like Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Carol (Melissa McBride), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and others.

The Walking Dead will come to an end after Season 11 before spinning off into a separate series about Daryl and Carol. And just like the MCU, the Walking Dead universe is getting its own anthology (entitled Tales of the Walking Dead), developed by Scott Gimple.

The new episodes for Season 10 start premiering on AMC Sunday, Feb. 28.

Lastly, Deadline writes that Kyle Patrick Alvarez (The Stanford Prison Experiment, Homecoming) has been tapped to direct Crater for Disney+.

Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are producing the live-action effort under their 21 Laps banner, with the hope of kicking off production this spring. Compared to coming-of-age classics like Stephen King's Stand by Me, Crater is said to be a sci-fi tale that unfolds on a lunar mining colony. The story follows a young boy reeling from the recent death of his father. Before being relocated to another planet for good, the protagonist and his four best friends set out to explore a mysterious crater.

According to Deadline, the project was originally set up at 20th Century Fox prior to the studio being bought out by Disney in March 2018. John Griffin penned the screenplay; he previously wrote "Point of Origin" for Season 1 of The Twilight Zone reboot on CBS All Access.