WIRE Buzz: Universal fetches Wishbone film; Ehrenreich on Solo's future; and PS5 production

Universal Pictures is teaming with Mattel and producer Peter Farrelly (Green Book) for a big screen adaptation of Wishbone. Adults who came of age in the '90s will remember the hit TV show (created by Rick Duffield) about a Jack Russell terrier, who imagines himself into famous pieces of literature like Journey to the Center of the Earth and Frankenstein.

Roy Parker (2019 The Black List’s The House is Not for Sale) has been tapped to write the script. Overseeing the project for Mattel Films are Robbie Brenner (executive producer) and Kevin McKeon (supervising producer). Lexi Barta will handle things from the Universal side. No director has been hired yet.

"Our deep library of iconic franchises continues to offer cinematic storytelling opportunities,” Brenner said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be working with Peter Farrelly, Roy Parker and Universal to take the beloved dog classic into a new direction with a modern reimagination of the franchise."

The tepid financial reception to Solo: A Star Wars Story prompted Lucasfilm to pump the brakes on all future spinoff movies, but that doesn't mean Han's younger years aren't completely off the table. Speaking with Esquire, Alden Ehrenreich said that he's "heard soooome stuff, but nothing concrete."

In April 2018, the actor revealed that Disney had him locked in for at least three movies centered around everyone's favorite smuggler. How the times change. In April of this year, Solo screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan explained why any more installments would be a "tough sell."

"I think our movie was kind of the last of the conventional-era Star Wars movie release time," Ehrenreich also told Esquire, adding that he'd return to the franchise if the right story came along.

"It depends on how it's done. It depends if it feels innate to the story," he added.

Ehrenreich can currently be seen in Peacock's TV adaptation of Brave New World. The new TV show (and the NBC streaming platform it calls home) launched today.

Sony is allegedly doubling its production of the PlayStation 5 to 10 million units, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The company expects an even greater demand for the new console as a direct result of people staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While the plan is to manufacture 5 million units by the end of September (and another 5 million between October and December), Sony may not be able to keep up with demand "due to shipping constraints," writes Bloomberg, adding that "a large proportion of Sony’s consoles are made in China and sent out via sea around the world. It takes months for shipments to travel from China to the U.S. and Europe via ocean lines, and Nintendo Co. earlier this year had trouble refilling stock of its popular Switch console for this reason."

PlayStation 5 (Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

It's predicted that the additional 5 million units might become stock for 2021. In terms of quick delivery to customers, Sony could rely on air transport, but due to the pandemic's negative affect on air travel, it might be hard for them to reserve flights.

There's been no launch date or price point announced for the console yet, but we do know that it's set to launch sometime during the 2020 holiday season. Sony only just revealed the product design and specs last month, also teasing a slew of new titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Resident Evil Village.