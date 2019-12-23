WIRE Buzz: Wonder Woman 1984 is finished; Carrie miniseries; more

Wonder Woman 1984 dropped its first trailer a few weeks ago, but unlike most blockbusters that are still half a year away, the film is actually finished.

"We’re done. The movie is done," director Patty Jenkins recently told Collider. "Because it doesn’t come out for a few months, for the first time in my career (which is so great) I was able to say, 'Hey guys, can you let me fiddle with this? Can you let me fiddle with that?' So I’m fiddling but the movie is technically done."

Jenkins, who co-wrote the screenplay with Geoff Johns and David Callaham, added that the VFX (perhaps the most lengthy part of the post-production process for a movie of this size) are also done.

Video of Wonder Woman 1984 – Official Trailer

Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live) join the DCEU as Maxwell Lord and Cheetah respectively. Chris Pine returns to play Steve Trevor, although we're not sure how the character survived after the events of the first film. All we know is that Diana (Gal Gadot) is very happy to see him again.

"This time, I'm actually sitting around and saying 'What if we…maybe… I can do a different version of that shot. Can I try a different…? Wow, it’s incredible,'" added Jenkins. "I’m sitting in an editing room right now playing and seeing if I can pitch back something that I like better. That’s incredible. I’ve never gotten to do that in my life. And if we don’t change anything, we don’t change anything. But if we find something we like then we’ll do that. You know? It’s pretty incredible. Yeah, we’re psyched."

Wonder Woman 1984 opens in theaters everywhere on June 5, 2020.

FX is working with MGM Television on a limited series adaptation of Stephen King's debut novel, Carrie, Collider has confirmed. Apparently, the project is in the very early stages and no writer has been hired yet.

Based on the report, "sources say that this time around, telekinetic teen Carrie White will likely be played by either a trans performer or an actress of color rather than a cis white woman, as in past adaptations."

(Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

First published in 1974, Carrie tells the story of a young woman with psychic powers, something that would become King's storytelling trademark over the years. The novel spawned two film adaptations, one in 1976 and one in 2013. The book also spawned a Broadway musical in 1988, a sequel movie in 1999, and a TV movie in 2002.

CD Projekt, the Polish video game studio behind the popular Witcher series, announced on Friday that it had "solidified" its relationship with Andrzej Sapkowski, author of The Witcher books.

“We’ve always admired Mr. Andrzej Sapkowski’s works — a great inspiration for the team here at CD Projekt Red,” Adam Kiciński, President and Joint CEO of the company, said in a statement. “I believe today marks a new stage in our continued relationship."

Credit: CD Projekt

Per the release:

"The agreement satisfies and fully clarifies the needs and expectations of both parties, past and present, and sets out a framework for the future cooperation between the two sides. The agreement grants CD Projekt new rights, as well as confirms the company’s title to The Witcher intellectual property in video games, graphic novels, board games, and merchandise."

According to IGN (via Steam Charts), the third Witcher game, Wild Hunt, racked up nearly 50,000 players on Steam after the premiere of the Netflix show. Over the last six months or so, only 13,000 - 18,000 have played the game on PC. Wild Hunt was released for PC, Xbox One, and PS4 back in 2014. It finally became available for the Nintendo Switch back in October.

Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix. See what critics have been saying here.