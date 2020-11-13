WIRE Buzz: Wonder Woman 1984 release in flux; Bernthal wants more Punisher; Bill & Ted

If you had holiday plans to watch the return of your favorite Amazonian princess, you might want to rethink them. Variety is reporting that executives at Warner Bros. are considering moving the release date of Wonder Woman 1984, either pushing back the movie's theatrical release date to summer 2021 or even sticking to it's current Dec. 25 after all — and then releasing it for streaming on HBO Max in January.

This wouldn't be the first time the film has faced a COVID-related delay this year, having seen its premiere be bumped back repeatedly. With the pandemic still raging worldwide and cinemas either still shut down or operating at a reduced capacity globally, many studios have since chosen to push back this year's big releases, or bite the bullet and release some of them on streaming platforms — like Disney chose to do with Mulan and it's upcoming Pixar feature, Soul. (Though some, like Universal and DreamWorks, have gotten a bit creative, experimenting with new viewing experiences that take into consideration social distancing guidelines.)

During DC FanDome earlier this year, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins — who also returned to helm the sequel to the 2017 record-breaking film — stated that the film was specifically shot to be viewed on a big screen, which could be a possible consideration, given that it's one of the most anticipated films of the year, and projected to bring in billions of dollars worldwide.

Wonder Woman 1984 sees the return of Gal Gadot (Death On the Nile) as Diana Prince, the film's titular superhero, in the '80s, where she's working at the Smithsonian in Washington. She'll be forced to save the world from both supervillain Maxwell Lord (The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal) and her friend-turned-foe Barbara Anna Minerva (SNL's Kristen Wiig) who transforms into Cheetah. Also returning is Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, her former romantic interests, though it's still unclear how the former pilot survived the plane crash at the end of the previous movie.

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently still set to be released in cinemas on Dec. 25.

Looks like fans aren't the only ones clamouring for more of Netflix's Punisher. Series star John Bernthal, who played the series' titular anti-hero, is also eager to reprise his role as Frank Castle.

During a recent interview on the Geek House Show podcast, the actor tackled the topic of the show odds of the show getting a third season and the possibility of his take on the character appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as it enters the next phase.

"There's always hope," answered Bernthal. "It's unbelievably humbling how much people sort of responded to this version of Frank, and I can't tell you how much it means to me because he means so much to me. He's in my blood, he's in my bones."

He continued, "So it's not about whether we do it, it's about getting it right, and doing the version that the fans really deserve. We'll see. I mean, all of those decisions are made in rooms I am not invited into... But Frank's always there, he's always a part of me. And when we get the call to go, I'll be ready, and I'll make sure that I do everything I can to make sure that we do it right, or we won't do it at all."

Punisher was cancelled after its second season, along with Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and the rest of Marvel's Netflix shows, all of which were meant to tie loosely into the MCU at large. And while there's no news about whether Marvel will resurrect these shows on Disney+, it has been focusing on its own original fare, like The Falcon and Winter Soldier and WandaVision, the latter which is set to come out on Jan. 15, 2021.

And finally, get ready to celebrate Friday the 13th World Kindness Day, with two of the most excellent dudes possible.

Bill & Ted actors Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves have released a video (below) encouraging fans to not only be kind to each other today, tomorrow, and the day after that, but as Reeves puts it, "You can be kind anytime."

Before the duo signs off with their signature catchphrase, there's also a short video of fans doing their best impressions of Bill and Ted rocking out.

Video of BILL &amp; TED FACE THE MUSIC - World Kindness Day

Bill & Ted Face the Music, the latest in the Bill & Ted series, was released earlier this summer, 29 years after Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey. Both actors step into their old roles as Bill and Ted, now older (but perhaps, not wiser), were tasked with saving the galaxy through the power of their own music. The movie was originally set to get a large theatrical release, but the ongoing pandemic forced it to open in whichever cinemas were reopened, along with it launching on streaming.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is currently available on Digital, DVD, and Blu-ray.