WIRE Buzz: Wonder Woman 3 on hold; Chris Nolan Fortnite party; and Dune score

Wonder Woman 1984 is ready to hit theaters this fall, but Patty Jenkins is pumping the brakes on development of the third film in the franchise. Speaking with Total Film, the writer-director admitted that the coronavirus pandemic has caused her to rethink her plans for Wonder Woman 3.

"I've really hit the pause button," she said. "Because the truth is, where that plotline was coming from was our state of being six months ago. And so I want to make sure that I'm totally absorbing whatever the result of this pandemic is ... I think the plotline will stay very similar, probably. But I want to make sure it's influenced by all of this."

In any case, Jenkins wants to focus on her Amazon spinoff project with Geoff Johns "before we do the third Wonder Woman," she added to Total Film. "And I may not do either of them. You never know what will happen in this world, you know?"

Wonder Woman 1984 is slated to open Friday, Oct. 2. Gal Gadot (Diana Prince), Kristen Wiig (Cheetah), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), and Pedro Pascal (Maxwell Lord) co-star.

After it premiered the second trailer for Tenet last month, Fortnite has announced a watch party for three Christopher Nolan films: Batman Begins, The Prestige, and Inception.

The virtual event takes place this Friday (June 26) in Party Royale, a non-violent area of the game where players can gather for digital concerts and, in this case, movie screenings. This "Movie Night" is the first of its kind in the world of Fortnite and is just as much an experiment as it is a watch party.

"Navigating distribution rights for different countries and languages for full movies is challenging," says the release. "As part of this first test, we wanted as many people to experience Movie Nite as possible. The film you'll be able to watch will depend on your country, and unfortunately we couldn't reach everyone with these screenings. We believe the idea of getting together with your friends and family at Party Royale to watch a movie is powerful and exciting, and we're looking at ways to increase global participation in the future."

Schedule details, which vary by country, can be found here.

Denis Villeneuve's Dune adaptation — one that will span two films — is set to be one of the largest sci-fi epics in recent history. Accordingly, it requires a score that matches the size and scope of both the director's massive vision and the 1965 Frank Herbert novel upon which the story is based.

Luckily, the production has Hans Zimmer (The Lion King, Inception) on board as composer. During a recent Q&A with Variety, the musical maven teased his work on the movie.

"Right now I'm in the middle of making these sounds," he said. "I just have these ideas, and it's like this every day. I'm doing all these experiments, and I have no idea if any of them will ever really end up in the movie. But we are so dedicated, trying to do something different, to do solid and honorable work, and do justice to the book."

A story of feuding familial houses in a future where humanity has created interstellar travel, Dune features an insane ensemble cast: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

Just as the cast is overstuffed with A-list talent, Zimmer's brain is overstuffed with ideas for the score.

"I'm driving everybody crazy on Dune because I'm so full of ideas," he continued. "And it's Denis, you know? He lets me be part of this world. It's totally and utterly inspiring, and it's great people I get to work with – scrap the word 'work,' it's great people I get to play with."

Dune is scheduled to open on Friday, Dec. 18.