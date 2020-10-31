WIRE Buzz: neXT and Filthy Rich end, Joey King joins The Princess; New Witcher Footage

As if the year weren’t already rough enough, Fox has decided to go ahead and pull the plug on two freshman shows this evening. The glitzy soap opera Filthy Rich and the tech thriller NeXt will both end after their first seasons have concluded later in the year. According to Variety, rising costs due to COVID-19 played a big hand in the decision. The final episodes of both series will be aired, as they were held back for the fall due to the pandemic.

Filthy Rich, which had aired only five of its episodes, was about a wealthy Southern family scrambling to get their lives together in the aftermath of a plane crash that took their patriarch. With three illegitimate children showing up at her doorstep and written into his will, Kim Cattrall’s new head of the house must deal with the sudden shakeup to the family’s newly stressful life. Meanwhile, NeXt starred Mad Men’s John Slattery as an ex-tech CEO who helps a cybersecurity team stop a rogue AI that can improve itself. The show was much more recent than Rich, airing only two episodes before its cancellation.

In addition to Fox on their respective timeslots, both series are available to watch on Hulu the day after their episodes have aired. At this time, it doesn’t sound like either are being shopped around to other networks or platforms.

If you’ve ever wanted a movie that’s equal parts The Raid and Rapunzel, Hulu is happy to scratch that very weird itch of yours. The streaming giant is getting a new movie from 20th Century Studios dubbed The Princess, with Joey King of The Kissing Booth films set to star.

Sounds surprising, right? Well, it’s not really, as King will also be in the upcoming action-thriller Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt and Brian Tyree Henry. What’s more, John Wick’s Derek Kolstad will be one of the producers on The Princess alongside King herself.

King is keeping herself busy; in addition to The Princess, she’s also set to star and executive produce Netflix’s Uglies, based on the Scott Westerfield novels, and ditto both roles for Paramount’s The In Between and Sony’s A Spark of Light, the latter based on Jodi Picoult’s novel. Finally, she and Kaitlin Dever will star in the comedy series, The Wildest Animals in Griffith Park.

And finally, it wouldn't be Halloween without a bit of the "Monster Mash" thrown in. Luckily, The Witcher has put together it's own little "mash-up" of all it's Season 1 monsters, with a few glimpses of some Season 2 ones thrown in.

Netflix released the video (below) on Halloween, with the following tease: "The White Wolf takes Halloween as a personal challenge. But keep your eyes peeled for a few sweet treats... you won't want to miss what's hidden."

And while most of the monsters featured seem to be accounted for, there are quick scenes at 0:15 and 0:31, that depict some kind of monster trailing across the ground and a trio of skulls mounted on sticks, respectively. Of course, given the general theme of The Witcher, these "monsters" may be far from what they appear to be, hence only the quick look at them.

Video of The Witcher | Geralt’s Monster Mash | Netflix

This isn't the first tidbit the show has dangled in front of fans since it went back into production a few months ago. Since then, the series has shown off Geralt's new ab-tastic armor, Ciri's new and improved training regimen, and Yennefer's current predicament.

Season 2 of The Witcher will consist of eight episodes, all of which drop on Netflix in 2021.