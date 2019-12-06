The Witcher creator breaks down Netflix trailer and Henry Cavill's steamy bath scene

In a lengthy new video from Netflix, The Witcher series creator, Lauren S. Hissrich, and executive producer, Tomek Baginski, break down the show's final trailer almost shot-for-shot. Fans eagerly awaiting the sprawling fantasy show will be happy to know that the subject of Henry Cavill's steamy, thirst trap bath scene is discussed.

"Geralt [of Rivia] is in a bathtub, which I think fans have been wanting and waiting for," says Hissrich.

Bask in the glory of the 8-minute, 22-second video below:

Video of The Witcher Trailer Breakdown | Netflix

Another interesting tidbit from the breakdown is despite the fact that the show's main character hunts monsters, the trailers have barely shown any creatures.

"It's funny because monsters are huge in The Witcher," says Hissrich, "but it's actually one of the things that we are trying to hold out of the teasers and trailers as much as possible. Because we think there's a great element of surprise for existing fans who don't know what stories we're playing with and what monsters we're playing with. And also, there's a couple of new monsters that we've come up with based on a lot of Polish folklore."

"I'm really hoping that people will be very surprised with some of our choices," adds Baginski, discussing how they tried to keep CGI to a minimum when it came to the beasties.

"We tried to have our actors interact with something real as often as possible," explains Hissrich.

Source: Netflix

Based on the series of novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher follows the adventures of a monster hunter in a fictional realm known simply as the "Continent." Sapkowski's books have been adapted several times over the years for film, television, and comics, and even video games.

Season 1 of The Witcher premieres on Netflix Friday, Dec. 20. A second season has already been ordered.

Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Jodhi May, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni, Therica Wilson-Read, and Emma Appleton co-star.