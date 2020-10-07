WIRE Buzz: The Witcher chains Yennifer; Batwoman, Riverdale cleared to shoot; Joe Biden + Star Trek

After releasing photos of Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Ciri (Feya Allan), The Witcher is getting Netflix fans even more hyped for its second season of monster-slaying, spell-slinging, and lute-strumming with the first images of its head witch in charge, Yennifer (Anya Chalotra).

The second season of the adaptation looks to thrust plenty of change upon its central characters, with Ciri undertaking some combat training at Geralt's childhood home while Yennifer finds herself shackled after the massive conflict in the first season.

Take a look:

Poor Yenn. How will she magic her way out of this one? Pretty easily, one would hope, unless those are some enchanted chains - which they could very well be.

The second season of The Witcher looks to introduce lots of new faces, including Game of Thrones' wild ginger Kristofer Hivju (he'll play Nivellen). The Witcher returns to Netflix in 2021.

Next, after coronavirus-driven delays, two shows from The CW are back on track.

According to Variety, both Batwoman and Riverdale have been cleared for production in British Columbia. The pair of shows will resume filming on Wednesday, after testing at LifeLabs cleared them (along with shows like the Charmed revival) to shoot.

Meanwhile, other CW series like The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow are still on hold in Vancouver, while Superman and Lois and Kung Fu look to start next week. The only problem is the sheer amount of tests, since LifeLabs is the sole trusted company performing the tests.

While that has yet to cause additional delays, as more shows begin prepping production and testing (three times a week), filming may go in hiccups and spurts for fans' favorite genre series.

Finally, many of those boldly exploring the final frontier have thrown their sci-fi hats in with a presidential candidate for a Star Trek-themed fundraiser. The progressive politics of the franchise (and many of its stars) have decided to make their voices heard.

Deadline reports that Joe Biden's campaign will host a virtual fundraiser called Trek the Vote to Victory, featuring the likes of George Takei, Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Anthony Rapp, Brent Spiner, Evan Evagora, Gates McFadden, Isa Briones, Jeri Ryan, Jonathan Del Arco, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Marina Sirtis, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Sonequa Martin-Green, Wil Wheaton, Wilson Cruz, and Kate Mulgrew.

Phew! Basically, tons and tons of Trekkie stars. They, along with politicians like Andrew Yang, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, and Stacey Abrams will be popping up throughout the night to generate funds and pose some pop culture questions for fans.

“Joe, Kamala, and I all believe that, as Americans, we are all part of something bigger than ourselves, that we are all on the same team, and that we are fighting for that same brighter future,” Buttigieg wrote in an email. “And that’s exactly what this event is about — a bunch of folks coming together to unite in the fight to defeat Donald Trump (and maybe have fun with some trekkie-themed trivia).”

Trek the Vote to Victory takes place on Oct. 13 from 6-8 PM ET.