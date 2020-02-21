The Witcher Season 2 heads to Kaer Morhen as production adds Game of Thrones actor

There truly is no rest for The Witcher as Netflix's smash hit swords-and-sorcery series moves towards Season 2 mere months after Season 1 took over the internet with its catchy bard tunes and grunting Henry Cavill. The adaptation named half a dozen new cast members today as it begun production in the United Kingdom, which gives fans of the source material a bit of a hint as to where the show is going and what it might involve in its sophomore effort.

First off is the cast. Netflix announced a slew of actors this morning, most notably Game of Thrones' redheaded firebrand Tormund, Kristofer Hivju. Netflix really is coming for the Throne.

Check out the rest of the cast additions:

None of those names carry the same genre weight as Hivju, but the characters they're playing will delight fans. Coen, Lambert, and Eskel are all Witchers — some Geralt's friends that get plenty of play in The Witcher 3 game, others simply known as Ciri's instructors. That's right, Ciri — the princess Geralt's bonded to thanks to The Law of Surprise — is going to Witcher school. And, at least canonically, Lambert and Coen help teach her at the same place Geralt learned his craft: Kaer Morhen.

The others hint at some plotlines — Hivju's Nivellen and Agnes Bjorn's Vereena will give fans yet another cursed, monstrous love story — but the big reveal here is location. Kaer Morhen will provide plenty of opportunity for the story to flash back to Geralt's training days while he and his old pals help make Ciri strong enough to stand up to whoever (or whatever) is after her.

And it's going to be a quick turnaround, with a release confirming that the show's eight episodes are being shot now. The directorial roster in charge of the new season includes Stephen Surjik (Umbrella Academy), Sarah O’Gorman (Cursed), Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) for episodes 205 and 208, and Geeta Patel (Meet The Patels) - each handling two episodes each.

“The reaction to season one of The Witcher set a high bar for adding new talent for the second season," said showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. "Sophie Holland and her casting team have once again found the very best people to embody these characters, and in the hands of these accomplished directors, we’re excited to see these new stories come to life.”

The Witcher looks to return to Netflix in 2021.