With so many new Stephen King adaptations, it's time to rank them

There’s a reason why Stephen King is revered as the godfather of modern horror. Having penned classic after classic, King has helped shape storytelling in every medium, from text to screen to even audio. The past few years have proved particularly fruitful as far as onscreen adaptations go, so it seems fair that we take a look at how they all stack up.

Some rules before we begin: To keep this list reasonable, we’re going to cut it off at five years, which seems like a reasonable enough timeline. We’re only looking at movies because comparing something like Castle Rock (which is merely based on the King-verse) or Mr. Mercedes to a feature film feels like cheating (or at least hard to compare... and way more work). We're also not going to count Mercy (2014), as it's only very, very loosely based on King's short story "Gramma," or Lifetime's Big Driver (2014), given that it's a TV film and, let's be honest, really not worth talking about.

That leaves us with seven films in the past five years. Later this year, we’ll get a Doctor Sleep adaptation and the highly anticipated sequel to 2017’s It, It: Chapter Two. But for now, here’s how these the latest King adaptations rank.