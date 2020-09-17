WIRE Buzz: The Wolf of Snow Hollow Trailer; Sony moves Connected; McKenna Grace joins The Handmaid's Tale

It's murder most howl in the upcoming werewolf thriller The Wolf of Snow Hollow.

The film focuses on a small-town sheriff — the late Robert Forster (Twin Peaks) in his final role —trying to cope with his failed marriage, rebellious daughter, and less-than-ideal workforce, when he's forced to solve a series of gruesome murders that take place when there's a full moon, with all the evidence suggesting it may be caused by werewolves. There's just one problem: He doesn't think they exist, and as the trailer (below) illustrates, he's not going to change his tune anytime soon.

The film is written and directed by Jim Cummings (The Handmaid's Tale), who also stars as Officer John Marshall. Co-stars include Rikki Lindhome (Knives Out), Chloe East (Kevin Probably Saves the World), and Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal).

The Wolf of Snow Hollow will make its way to theaters and on-demand Oct. 9.

Following a summer movie season shut down by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it appears that Sony has learned a lesson from the recent theatrical release of Tenet, as the Christopher Nolan-directed blockbuster has performed less-than-ideally at the box office.

Deadline is reporting that Connected, an animated feature from Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse) that was set to come out Oct. 23, will now be post released at an unknown later date. This move follows other recent studio changes, like Nia DaCosta's much-anticipated Candyman being pushed (again) to next year, and Warner Bros.'s Wonder Woman 1984 moving back to Christmas Day.

Connected tells the story of the Mitchell family, who must band together and save the world when their plans to drop off the eldest daughter (Broad City's Abbi Jacobson) at film school are interrupted by a technological uprising.

The animated feature is co-directed by Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe, and produced by Lord, Miller, and Kurt Albrecht.

Rounding out the film's voice cast are Danny McBride (The Righteous Gemstones), Maya Rudolph (The Good Place), Eric Andre (Disenchantment), and Olivia Colman (Broadchurch).

And finally, The Handmaid's Tale will be welcoming a "gifted" new recurring cast member in Season 4, as Mckenna Grace (The Haunting of Hill House, Captain Marvel) joins the cast for the upcoming season.

According to Deadline, Grace will play Mrs. Keyes, an intelligent teenaged wife of a much older Commander who rules over her farm and household with confidence. But under her calm and devoted exterior lies a rebellious subversive streak.

The Handmaid's Tale was a few weeks into shooting its fourth season when the pandemic caused production to shut down in mid-March. However, the show has since returned to filming, per Deadline, much like a steadily growing number of shows and movies in recent weeks, including Supernatural and Jurassic World: Dominion.

No release date has been set yet for the Hulu series.