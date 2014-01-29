Latest Stories

The asteroid Bennu, a “rubble pile”, seen by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft from a distance of 13 km. Note the huge boulder on the lower right. Credit: NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona
What astronomers mean by “rubble pile asteroids”
Emilia Clarke Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6
Emilia Clarke is still Team Dany, even after Game of Thrones series finale
Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6
Game of Thrones fans say goodbye during its last ever episode
Emilia Clarke Game of Thrones Season 8
From Brienne to the Night King, Game of Thrones cast bids farewell to beloved HBO fantasy series
XMenDOFP1_0.jpg

Wolverine claws out and Mystique pulls a gun in 4 new Days of Future Past pics

Nathalie Caron
Jan 29, 2014

Four new, very cool stills from X-Men: Days of Future Past have been released, featuring everyone’s favorite mutants!

The new pics show returning characters Kitty Pride (Ellen Page), Shawn Ashmore (Iceman), Daniel Cudmore (Colossus), a free-floating Magneto (Sir Ian McKellen), a gun-pulling Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) and a clawed-out Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). If you guys will no doubt notice, Wolvie's got his bone claws in the pic, not the adamantium ones.

We also have a peek at a brand-new mutant face with Sunspot, played by Adam Canto (he's in the first pic on the left).

Take a look at the gallery below and let us know what you guys think. Hopefully, these new pics will clean up the bitter aftertaste left by Evan Peter's atrocious Quicksilver costume reveal.

Directed by Bryan Singer, X-Men: Days of Future Past will be released on May 23, 2014.

(Empire Online via Comic Book Movie)

