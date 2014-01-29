Wolverine claws out and Mystique pulls a gun in 4 new Days of Future Past pics

Four new, very cool stills from X-Men: Days of Future Past have been released, featuring everyone’s favorite mutants!

The new pics show returning characters Kitty Pride (Ellen Page), Shawn Ashmore (Iceman), Daniel Cudmore (Colossus), a free-floating Magneto (Sir Ian McKellen), a gun-pulling Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) and a clawed-out Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). If you guys will no doubt notice, Wolvie's got his bone claws in the pic, not the adamantium ones.

We also have a peek at a brand-new mutant face with Sunspot, played by Adam Canto (he's in the first pic on the left).

Take a look at the gallery below and let us know what you guys think. Hopefully, these new pics will clean up the bitter aftertaste left by Evan Peter's atrocious Quicksilver costume reveal.

Directed by Bryan Singer, X-Men: Days of Future Past will be released on May 23, 2014.

(Empire Online via Comic Book Movie)