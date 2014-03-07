Latest Stories

women-in-sci-fi.png

Women to watch: 11 trailblazing ladies who dominate sci-fi and fantasy

Contributed by
lana.jpg
Krystal Clark
Mar 7, 2014

Over the past decade, women have become a larger presence in geek culture. No matter the medium (film, TV, comics, etc.), they've proven that it's no longer just a boys' club. This Saturday (March 8) is International Women's Day -- a celebration of the economic, political and social contributions made by women worldwide. In honor of that, we're saluting 11 ladies who have made a mark in the sci-fi and fantasy genres.

These women have created their own paths and set a precedent for what's to come. Some started from the bottom and are now executives and bosses in their own right. Others took a more direct approach, creating opportunities where there were none. Regardless of the method, their work ethic and achievements deserve to be praised, and their power recognized.

Did we miss anyone? Who are the women in the sci-fi, fantasy and horror fields you'd like to salute? Let us know in the comments!

gale-anne-hurd.png
Gale Anne HurdHate it or love it, The Walking Dead is one of the most popular shows on TV – period...
ashley-eckstein.png
Ashley EcksteinAshley Eckstein is a true believer in geek girl culture. The entrepreneur got her...
emma-thomas-and-chris-nolan.png
Emma ThomasBehind every great man is a great woman, and Emma Thomas is proof of that. If you're a...
fiona-staples.png
Fiona Staples2013 was a good year for Fiona Staples. After the publication of Saga, she, along with...
felicia-day.png
Felicia DayFelicia Day doesn't float from job to job, hoping to stay relevant; she makes things...
veronica-roth-divergent.jpg
Veronica RothWhat were you doing at 21? Veronica Roth was writing her first best-selling novel, ...
kelly-sue-deconnick.png
Kelly Sue DeConnickAs a comic writer, Kelly Sue DeConnick's best known for her run with Avengers...
janeespenson.jpg
Jane EspensonArguably the biggest non-Whedon name to emerge from behind the scenes of Buffy the...
tatiana-maslany.png
Tatiana MaslanyTatiana Maslany's talent is incomparable. As the lead in the sci-fi hit, Orphan...
julie-plec.png
Julie PlecSay what you will about vampires in media, Julie Plec has made a fortune off of them. She...
kathleen-kennedy.png
Kathleen KennedyKathleen Kennedy is the grande dame of women in cinema. Her name's attached to the...
