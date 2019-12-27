Girls run the world: Wonder Woman and Black Widow lead list of 2020's most anticipated films

With Marvel’s conclusive Avengers: Endgame breaking the box office and wrapping up multiple phases of storytelling this past summer, genre fans may be thinking that 2020 will be a year where the Disney superhero juggernaut takes a step back and gives someone else a shot at the top. While Marvel will still be pushing a few new films next year, audience members are looking forward to a variety of new genre projects coming down the pike — and their most prized is a returning face from the world of DC.

Fandango recently released its annual “Most Anticipated” survey results from its users and not only does Marvel take second (and third) place to DC’s Wonder Woman 1984, all of the top four films that fans are looking forward to most are directed by women. Take a look at the full list below:

Wonder Woman 1984 Black Widow Eternals Mulan No Time to Die A Quiet Place Part II Birds of Prey In the Heights Soul Fast & Furious 9

Since these results come from “more than 2,000 millennial film fans” voting in the last weeks of December, a recent trailer may have boosted fan fervor for director Patty Jenkins’ return to helm the Wonder Woman sequel, while Cate Shortland’s Black Widow standalone and Chloe Zhao’s star-studded Eternals follow closely behind. Disney’s live-action, more serious adaptation of Mulan (directed by Niki Caro) is the first non-superhero entry on the list while Daniel Craig’s final bow as James Bond — No Time to Die — is the first film outside the Disney / DC bubble.

The back half of the list includes the list’s only horror film, A Quiet Place Part II, the upcoming Harley Quinn movie Birds of Prey, the new Pixar film Soul, and yet another Fast & Furious film. In fact, the only film on the list that isn’t a genre film is the musical adaptation In the Heights.

Notable absences — like Dune, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Halloween Kills — all appeared on more specific lists, be it honoring their stars (like Dune’s Zendaya) or their positions in their more specific genres (like most anticipated horror film).

The first of all of these films that will become available to film fans champing at the stifling bits of the holidays will be Birds of Prey, which hits theaters on Feb. 7.

