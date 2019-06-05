Wonder Woman 1984 debuts mind-bending poster as WB skips Hall H at SDCC 2019

San Diego Comic Con is just a little more than a month away, and that means the massive event's schedule is starting to fall into place a little more publicly. Sadly, we just learned SDCC 2019 will not feature one of the con's most prominent events, but that news is not without an amazing consolation prize.

IGN reported Wednesday morning that Warner Bros. is placing a lot of its Comic Con emphasis on its horror slate this year, with particular attention going to IT Chapter Two, the much-anticipated horror sequel which will arrive in September. IT will have a big presence at the ScareDiego event happening alongside SDCC, but Warner Bros. will not be pushing other blockbusters quite so hard this time around. That means, unfortunately, the studio will not offer its frequent Saturday morning Hall H presentation in 2019.

So, we're not getting a big DC Films presentation, or a new Hall H look at the MonsterVerse, or any other major Hall H push from Warner Bros. this year. That's a bit of a bummer, but Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins took to her Twitter page Wednesday afternoon to cheer everyone up with a new reveal.

So, Jenkins has confirmed Warners will be absent from Hall H, but in the process she gave us this utterly gorgeous WW1984 poster, featuring some appropriately 1980s-inspired armor for Gal Gadot's Diana, and let us know that we'll see even more from the film before the year is out. A December kickoff for the film's big promotional push makes sense given its June release date, but Jenkins' tweet also leaves the door open for more teases in the months to come. Perhaps if we're really good for the next six weeks, something else will land around Comic Con time, even if it doesn't land at Comic Con.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters in exactly one year, on June 5, 2020.