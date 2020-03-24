Wonder Woman 1984 bumped two months due to coronavirus

Following in its superhero rival's footsteps, the DCEU has delayed its next blockbuster due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. After Marvel and Disney took Black Widow, originally due to arrive in theaters on May 1, off the schedule, Warner Bros. has delayed Wonder Woman 1984 for two months. Director Patty Jenkins' follow-up to her acclaimed first foray into superhero cinema was set to premiere on June 5. Now it's been bumped to August 14.

According to Deadline, Wonder Woman 1984 isn't alone in the push spurred by theatrical closings, production postponements, and audience quarantines around the world. The film, which just released a bevy of new stills showcasing star Gal Gadot alongside Kristen Wiig's Cheetah and Pedro Pascal's Maxwell Lord, joins James Wan's upcoming horror movie Malignant, Jon M. Chu’s In the Heights, and Scooby-Doo origin story Scoob! in the WB delays.

Genre fans should take some solace in knowing Wonder Woman 1984 is the only film of the four to be moved to a new date, rather than removed from the release schedule completely. The two-month delay also positions the film to still be a potentially big summer draw. Fans should also note that the film will certainly have a theatrical release, despite rumors to the contrary.

"When we greenlit WW 1984 it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theaters on August 14," said Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Chairman Toby Emmerich, per Deadline. "We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then."

The second Wonder Woman film sees the heroine reunite (somehow) with Chris Pine's Steve Trevor as she attempts to save the world again in a new, neon-drenched decade. Wonder Woman 1984 will now hit theaters on August 14.