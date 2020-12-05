Wonder Woman 1984 first reactions say it's the movie we need this year

This week saw the game-changing announcement that Warner Brothers would release its entire 2021 movie slate simultaneously in theaters and its streaming service HBO Max. This past Friday evening, the first movie to start the trend premiered for the first time.

Members of the press were able to screen Wonder Woman 1984 either in an IMAX theater or from the comfort of their own homes. WW 84 is the sequel to the 2017 film that reunites director Patty Jenkins and stars Gal Gadot and Chris Pine as Princess Diana and Steve Trevor. Joining them is Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) as Maxwell Lord and Kristen Wiig (Bridesmaids) as Barbara Minvera/The Cheetah.

From the looks of social media's reactions thus far, fans will have much to look forward to during their holiday vacation. Here's what social media had to say about everyone's favorite Amazonian Princess.

So from initial reactions, Wonder Woman 1984 looks like it will help give us the feeling of seeing that big-budget blockbuster we've been missing for the majority of the year. Whether it's safely in a theater or sitting on your couch, the end of 2020 has given us something exciting.

Wonder Woman 1984 will open in theaters and on HBO Max Christmas Day.