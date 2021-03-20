Wonder Woman 1984 gag reel shows the softer side of the DCEU

While Zack Snyder's Justice League brought a "Knightmare" to life, another part of the DCEU brought some lightheartedness.

In celebration of the digital release of Wonder Woman 1984, Warner Brothers has released a 6-minute gag reel on their YouTube page. You can check out the cast and crew’s shenanigans and tomfoolery down below.

Video of Wonder Woman 1984 | Gag Reel | Warner Bros. Entertainment

It’s no secret filming the movie was a blast for all those involved because the cast seems to have the impossible task of keeping a straight face during any given scene. Whether it’s prop malfunctions or the random case of the giggles, everyone looks to be enjoying themselves.

Gag reels are the one place where fans get to see that “movie-mishaps” can happen with the same, if not more, frequency than “movie-magic.”

Wonder Woman 1984 continues the story of Diana of Themyscira (Gal Gadot) as she tries to navigate the world of the 1980s while at the same time protecting it as Wonder Woman. Even though she has been apart of this world since 1918, Diana is desperate to determine her natural place in it. A new threat comes in the form of failed entrepreneur Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal), who harnesses the power of an ancient “Dreamstone,” whose powers can make any wish come true but at a cost.

The costs are not Lord’s alone. Diana begins to lose her powers while reuniting with her true love, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). Diana’s new friend, Dr. Barbara Minvera (Kristen Wiig), wishes away her shyness to have Diana’s confidence. This newfound attitude transforms her into perennial arch-rival to Wonder Woman, the Cheetah.



Wonder Woman 1984, written by Patty Jenkins, Geoff Johns, and Dave Callaham and directed by Jenkins, is now available for purchase on all digital platforms.