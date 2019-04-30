WIRE Buzz: New Wonder Woman 1984 photo; Guardians Vol. 3 eyes 2020 start; Saints Row movie

Today’s WIRE Buzz thankfully gives fans a brief reprieve from Game of Thrones so they can focus on something equally important: superheroes. Nobody’s been talking about or breaking box office records with them lately, right? Right. That’s why both DC and Marvel released some new morsels about upcoming film projects.

First up, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins released a brand new photo from that film’s sequel. In honor of star Gal Gadot’s birthday, Jenkins showed off a new look for Diana — one that lends Wonder Woman 1984 a glittery and glamorous glow.

Check it out:

That’s Wonder Woman in a new outfit looking down over a balcony railing at...what? Something in a mall? Possibly Steve Trevor, inexplicably wandering through it? All we know for sure now is that it looks great and has a J.J. Abrams amount of lens flare.

Wonder Woman 1984 will hit theaters on June 5, 2020.

Next is more superhero news. James Gunn, who’s been hard at work casting the next Suicide Squad movie with plenty of weirdos and A-listers alike, is back in the saddle for the Guardians of the Galaxy. Now that franchise’s third movie has listed a production start date after being delayed by his removal (and subsequent reinstatement) as director.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plan is for Gunn to leap straight from The Suicide Squad to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020. That places the film after Black Widow, The Eternals, and Shang-Chi in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe slate.

GotG 3 was originally supposed to hit theaters in 2020, so the fact that it’s now just going to start production that year is a blow for Disney — but perhaps not an insurmountable one. Plus, now that Thor has joined up with the newly-dubbed Asgardians of the Galaxy, fans have one more thing to look forward to in the wake of Avengers: Endgame.

That story also has a few details about the Disney+ Marvel shows, as it notes Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and Jeremy Renner all “negotiated deals that are separate from the movie contracts for what sources say will be six to eight episodes.” That lines up with the six-hour runtime we’d known WandaVision would have, so it looks to be on par for all these series.

Finally, let’s take a break from tights and talk video game gangsters. According to Deadline, some of gaming’s smarmiest antiheroes are getting their own film as Men In Black: International director F. Gary Gray is said to be developing a Saints Row movie. Gray would direct while Greg Russo (scribe of Mortal Kombat and Resident Evil adaptations) is handling the script.

The four-game Saints Row franchise is a tongue-in-cheek response to games like Grand Theft Auto, where the street gang goes over-the-top fast with sci-fi weapons, alien invasions, and gigantic explosions. There's even telekinesis at one point, among many other super powers. Basically, it’s perfect for a weirdo action movie from the director of a Fast and Furious film.

No word on when the potential Saints Row movie could begin production.