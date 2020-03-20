WIRE Buzz: Wonder Woman 1984 pics tease baddie team-up; Walking Dead: World Beyond delayed; more

Gal Gadot's Diana Prince returns to the realm of men in a slew of new production stills from Wonder Woman 1984.

Most alarming among them is what looks to be a nefarious partnership between the film's two main villains: Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal). To offset that sinister confab, Warner Bros. has also given us a few images of Steve Trevor's wide-eyed wonder at how much the world has changed since the late 1910s. We still have no idea how Mr. Trevor (played by Chris Pine) survived the last movie, though.

Take a gander at the stills in the gallery below:



Credit: Warner Bros. Credit: Warner Bros. Credit: Warner Bros. Credit: Warner Bros. Credit: Warner Bros. Credit: Warner Bros. Credit: Warner Bros. hide thumbnails show thumbnails

"Because this movie is set in the '80s, we set out to make a grand, epic experience like they made in the '80s... We did so much for real. Real wirework, real locations, and now with modern technology. What you're gonna see today, that's real people doing those stunts on real locations. It's a visual experience," said director Patty Jenkins at CCXP last December, who also wrote the screenplay along with Geoff Johns and David Callaham.

Wonder Woman 1984 is reportedly still on course to make its June 5 release. With studios delaying their blockbusters over the current coronavirus pandemic, however, fans are closely monitoring Warner Bros. plans for the movie's theatrical opening.

The Walking Dead's upcoming spinoff series, sub-titled World Beyond, is moving its premiere date from Sunday, Apr. 12 to sometime later this year, AMC confirmed on Twitter today.

No reason was given for the debut being pushed back, although it's likely due to the coronavirus pandemic (either logistically speaking, or from a post-apocalyptic PR standpoint).

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matthew Negrete, the new series centers on the first generation of kids to be born after the Walker outbreak. They've grown up in a sheltered community, protected by thick walls that keep the zombies out.

"It's about growing up. It's about starting these characters in a young and interesting place," Negrete (who also serves as showrunner) said at NYCC last fall, while citing Stand By Me as a direct influence on the project.

“Because this is a First World place in the apocalypse, they have these Walker-specific weapons," Gimple added. "They’re hybrid weapons and just the ways that these guys handle them, [it looks like] they’ve been using them [for years.]”

Speaking of coronavirus, the theater closures and self-isolating have prompted Universal to release The Invisible Man and The Hunt on digital platforms earlier than planned.

As an added bonus, the directors of each movie — Leigh Whannell and Craig Zobel, respectively — will be live tweeting about their respective films and answering questions from fans.

The watch party begins tonight, Mar. 20, with The Hunt at 7:30 p.m. ET, with producer Jason Blum also participating. Aftert that, flying solo, Whannell begins his invisible tweet-fest at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Universal's Trolls World Tour is also available to stream today.