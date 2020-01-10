Wonder Woman #750 lassos DC's definitive new timeline

For DC Comics, who better to help with the Sisyphean task of arranging a new timeline than a certain Amazonian Princess straight out of Greek mythology?

According to Newsarama, in a Facebook Q&A with retailers, DC co-publisher Dan DiDio revealed that the highly anticipated Wonder Woman #750 will be the first official issue to feature DC's streamlined four-part history of all your superhero favorites.

"There's been a lot of chatter, myself included, about our timeline," DiDio said. "The purpose is to bring in a baseline of storytelling that brings a level of consistency and more uniformity in the interpretations of the characters. We are looking to build a series of books that will retell the history of the DC Universe. In some ways, that will become our bible for the DC Universe."

He continued: "One of the first places you'll see this happening is in Wonder Woman #750. The change in numbering is purposeful in the sense that [this issue] is the first time that we're acknowledging the timeline, and establishing [Wonder Woman/Diana Prince] as our first superhero, in a story by Scott Snyder and Bryan Hitch. Something similar is going to be happening in The Flash."

Wonder Woman #750 (Credit : DC Comics)

The publisher first dropped the news about DC's desire to create a definitive DC Timeline at New York Comic Con last October. Then, per The Hollywood Reporter, he told the crowd attending the DC Nation panel that the comic book masterminds were organizing all the DC stories ever into four eras, or generations that run linearly and make better sense of the ever-expanding DC universe.

The first generation begins with "Dawn of the Heroic Age," which we now know kicks off with Wonder Woman's arrival from Themiscyra before World War II and includes the Justice Society of America, the All Star Squadron, and the Freedom Fighters. The second era is purportedly "The Space Age," which includes Superman's first appearance on Earth, the Justice League, and Doom Patrol.

DC Comics

That will be followed by the third era, "The Age of Crisis," defined as the time between the 1985 Crisis on Infinite Earths series on up through 2011's Flashpoint. And finally, there's "The Flashpoint," DC's current superhero age.

The whole point of the time-welding exercise, according to DiDio, is to ensure that there's consistency among the characters and their vast history together.

Of course, that's easier said than done, but no doubt they've got a golden lasso of truth to help them sort it out.

Wonder Woman #750 hits comic stores Jan. 22.