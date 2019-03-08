Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins gives solidarity shout-out to Captain Marvel

The projections of Captain Marvel are soaring into the $150 million range, which puts it on the same level as 2017's blockbuster Wonder Woman. As Carol Danvers swoops in to save the universe from Skrulls and to save the 2019 box office from winter doldrums, the director of Wonder Woman is expressing solidarity alongside the MCU's first solo superheroine movie.

Patty Jenkins, who is also directing next year's sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, posted a congratulatory note on Twitter yesterday, complete with a gorgeous piece of artwork from John Yandall depicting Diana Prince and Carol Danvers soaring into the sky together, side-by-side.

That congratulations was swiftly appreciated by Captain Marvel star Brie Larson as well, declaring her sisterhood with Jenkins, Gal Gadot, and the rest of the WW gang.

This isn't the first time the stars involved in the DC Cinematic Universe have voiced their support for Captain Marvel, either. Last week, SYFY WIRE reported on Shazam! star Zachary Levi posting a video going after the online trolls who've been trying to sabotage Captain Marvel's potential with review bombings on services like Rotten Tomatoes.

"This is not helping anyone or anything," Levi says in the clip, debunking any bad blood between the MCU film and his, minimizing the fact that the lead character in Shazam! was originally named Captain Marvel before Marvel Comics also started using the name.

It's great to see this kind of mutual support between artistic endeavors, shedding the age-old Highlander ethos of "there can be only one." It will no doubt continue once the MCU's original femme fatale, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, finally gets her own film sometime in the next couple of years.