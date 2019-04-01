WonderCon 2019 goes out in style with Day 3 cosplay

Another year has passed, and so has another WonderCon. The Anaheim Convention Center saw three days of great comics, great movies, and of course, great cosplay.

Look, we're going to keep saying this probably through New York Comic Con (MAYBE Star Wars Celebration will be the exception), but the costume theme to beat this year is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. We're going out on a limb, but we think this movie spoke to some people.

Some highlights from Day 3 also included the Nova Corps (a cosplay first for us), Hodor acting 100% on brand, and the "Fast Food Avengers." You can check out those and many other great costumes in the gallery down below.

Con season is fully underway, and you can check out all the great costumes AND great news right here on SYFY WIRE.