Killmonger T'Chaka and T'Challa

WonderCon 2019 goes out in style with Day 3 cosplay

Contributed by
Si72Df9C_400x400
Donnie Lederer
Apr 1, 2019

Another year has passed, and so has another WonderCon. The Anaheim Convention Center saw three days of great comics, great movies, and of course, great cosplay.

Look, we're going to keep saying this probably through New York Comic Con (MAYBE Star Wars Celebration will be the exception), but the costume theme to beat this year is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. We're going out on a limb, but we think this movie spoke to some people.

Some highlights from Day 3 also included the Nova Corps (a cosplay first for us), Hodor acting 100% on brand, and the "Fast Food Avengers." You can check out those and many other great costumes in the gallery down below.

Con season is fully underway, and you can check out all the great costumes AND great news right here on SYFY WIRE.

Aladdin
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Aquaman
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Armored Bats
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Arrow
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Batman
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Belle
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Black Cat
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Black Widow and Blackhawk
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Bunsen and Beeker
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Carnage
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Catwoman and Two Face
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Chucky
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Cosplay 1
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Cosplay 2
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Cosplay 3
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Cosplay 4
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Cosplay 5
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Deadpool
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Deathstroke
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Disney Villains
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Doctor Who and Willy Wonka
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Fast Food Avengers
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Frozone
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Full Metal Alchemist
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Green Lantern
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Gwenpool
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Han and Leia
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Hodor
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Huntress
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Iron Man
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Jason
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Killmonger T'Chaka and T'Challa
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Kitty Pryde and Magick
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Kylo Ren and Ash
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Magneto
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Mary Marvel and Shazam
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Miles Morales
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Mortal Kombat
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Namor
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Nova Corps
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Peter Parker
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Pikachu
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Power Girl
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Prince Charming
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Rey
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Robin
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Rogue and Nightwing
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Scott Pilgrim
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Silk and X-23
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Star Trek Discovery
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Superboy
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Tony Stark
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Westworld
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
White Walkers
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Wonder Woman
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
