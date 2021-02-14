mcu
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
WonderCon 2021 going virtual with WonderCon@Home

Donnie Lederer
Feb 14, 2021, 4:02 PM EST
The beginning of the "convention season" for 2021 will be continuing with the virtual format.

In an ideal world, the end of March/beginning of April would have had thousands of genre fans gathering in Anaheim for the 2021 edition of WonderCon. As part of the Comic-Con International family, WonderCon celebrates all things pop-culture on a smaller scale than its sister convention San Diego Comic-Con. However, it's still a great time.

With a focus on cosplay, the outside of the Anaheim Convention Center populates with diverse groups of costumes from Marvel, DC, anime, and video games. Unfortunately, fans will have to share their costumes via Zoom calls and social media. This year, the Covid-19 pandemic will again prevent an in-person experience.

Comic-Con International will still provide something fans can look forward to. On their webpage, they have announced "WonderCon@Home," a virtual event that will take place over two days, March 26th and 27th, 2021. Here is an excerpt from the announcement.

"The challenges of this past year and the postponement of our two largest events have left us with limited financial resources. Therefore WonderCon@Home will be a two-day celebration instead of the usual three days as we continue to marshal our resources for Comic-Con this summer.

"While we may be limited in days, we will not be limited in scope. We are currently in the process of lining up great programming, amazing exhibitors, terrific gaming, and all of the many aspects that make WonderCon a fan-favorite event. We sincerely hope that you will join us for the WonderCon@Home celebration on Friday and Saturday, March 26 and 27, 2021."

Depending on the world's situation, Comic-Con International looks like they are still planning for San Diego in July. Whether it will also be a virtual event or a limited in-person experience, they want to make sure fans can celebrate together in the safest way possible.

You can follow SYFY Wire for updates on panels and events from this year's WonderCon@Home.

 

 

 

