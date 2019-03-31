Latest Stories

Island Of Dr. Moreau Hero
Tag: Movies
IDW founder Ted Adams reinvents H.G. Wells' The Island Of Dr. Moreau for wild new summer miniseries
Conan surveys the horizon in Conan Unconquered
Tag: Games
Gaming: Conan Unconquered gets a date; Tomb Raider board game incoming; more
Mercy Black Movie Poster
Tag: Movies
Netflix surprises fans with Blumhouse horror flick "Mercy Black"
Marvel Rising 2019
Tag: TV
WonderCon: Three new Marvel Rising shorts will feature Shuri, Inferno, and Ghost-Spider later this year
Marvel Rising 2019

WonderCon: Three new Marvel Rising shorts will feature Shuri, Inferno, and Ghost-Spider later this year

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Mar 31, 2019

You haven't seen the last of the Secret Warriors!

At its "Animation Presents" panel at this year's WonderCon, Marvel revealed that three new Rising specials will be arriving later in the year. The titles for each are as follows: Battle of the Bands, Operation Shuri, and Playing with Fire

Watch the trailer for all three below:

Battle of the Bands is bringing back Ghost-Spider (voiced by Dove Cameron). When mysterious attacks beging happening around town, Gwen and the New Warriors have to investigate, but can Gwen make her musical competition on time?!

Operation Shuri brings everyone's favorite Wakandan princess/tech genius to the forefront as she (voiced by Daisy Lightfoot) hangs with the Warriors in an effort to find out what it's like to be a normal teenager.

And finally, Playing With Fire finds Inferno (Tyler Posey) having his powers stolen by "a young and powerful villain." As such, it's up to the Warriors to help him, but he may not even want his abilities back. In addition, America Chavez (Cierra Ramirez) will gain a lesson in friendship from Ms. Marvel (Kathreen Khavari).

Attendees of the panel also caught the world premiere of Heart of Iron, the 44-minute Rising special that will premiere on Marvel HQ on Wednesday, April 3 at 7pm EST.

The plot finds Riri Williams (voiced by Sofia Wylie) adjusting to college life and feeling like an outsider because she's so much younger than the other students. When her best friend is kidnapped by Hala the Accuser (she also destroys the engineering lab), Riri has to spring into action, using her personal idol, Iron Man, as inspiration for how to save to day.

You can check out the trailer and poster for that below:

Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron Poster

Credit: Marvel

Marvel Rising personalities like Wylie, Khavari, Kamil McFadden, and more will be participating in a live chat during the special's premiere. You can access that right here.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: WonderCon 2019
Tag: WonderCon
Tag: Marvel Rising
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Squirrel Girl
Tag: Spider-Gwen

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Interviews
Tag: Marvel Rising
Marvel Rising hero
Marvel Rising isn't just for girls, it's for all young fans, say creators
Mike Avila
Aug 8, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Marvel Rising
Tag: San Diego Comic-Con 2018
Screen Shot 2018-07-17 at 9.33.41 PM
SDCC 2018: Marvel Rising focuses on strong females, but isn't just for girls
Josh Weiss
Jul 19, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 5
Tag: Marvel Rising
Tag: Marvel
Ghost Spider Marvel Rising
Marvel Rising: Initiation web series with Spider-Gwen, Quake available to watch online
James Comtois
Aug 16, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: WonderCon 2019
Tag: WonderCon
Benjamin Wadsworth and Liam James in Deadly Class
WonderCon: Deadly Class cast dishes on nailing '80s setting and Kings Dominion's 'ticking clock'
Ernie Estrella Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0