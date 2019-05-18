World of Warcraft Rise of Azshara cinematic trailer and this week's Gamegrrl news

The Big Bang Theory is over. Game of Thrones is ending. TV as we know it is pretty much over. Not that we have a lack of content. Far from it. It’s just that it will never be the same. Perhaps you should just bury yourself in some video game news.

This week, we have a really exciting cinematic trailer for the next World of Warcraft update and a ton of info on what we’re getting. We’ve got news about Super Mario Maker 2. We’ve also got Sean Bean to help you through your upcoming withdrawal. Here is the top Gamegrrl news for the week ending May 18, 2019.

Video of Cinematic: &quot;Safe Haven&quot;

This week, we got a new cinematic trailer for the upcoming World of Warcraft update Rise of Azshara. "Varok Saurfang realizes that if he is to secure a future for the Horde, he must reach out to the one who led it in the past.” This new threat to Azaroth is going to make the Alliance and the Horde work together against a new (well, actually, really old) enemy. In the expansion, we’re getting two new zones including the sunken city of Nazjatar and Mechagon, home of the mechanical gnomes. There will be a new 8-boss raid, a mega-dungeon Operation” Mechagon and a new Essences system. Here are the details:

Rise of Azshara Content:

NAZJATAR EMERGES – The seas have parted to reveal the sunken capital city of the naga and the seat of the mighty Queen Azshara. As you explore Nazjatar, ally with the Unshackled or the Ankoan, two peoples actively resisting naga dominion—and even adventure with (and level up) NPC combat allies.

FOR A FREE MECHAGON – A crisis has beset the city of Mechagon and its surrounding scrapyard wastes. Unite with exiled Prince Erazim and the Rustbolt Resistance as you scavenge a new zone for supplies and treasure, then depose a mad king in Operation: Mechagon, a Karazhan-style Mythic “mega-dungeon.”

RAID AZSHARA’S ETERNAL PALACE – Confront Nazjatar’s mightiest champions and most unfathomable monstrosities in an 8-boss raid culminating in a showdown with the dreaded Queen Beneath the Tides.

IMBUE THE HEART OF AZEROTH WITH ESSENCES – Harness the power of Essences, which bring a whole new layer of progression and character customization to the Heart of Azeroth. Seek out the Essence powers you’re most interested in, and unleash a titanic arsenal of potent traits and play-changing active abilities.

TAKE TO THE SKIES – Complete the requirements for the Battle for Azeroth Pathfinder achievements and earn the ability to fly in Kul Tiras, Zandalar, Mechagon, and Nazjatar.

HEROIC WARFRONT: STROMGARDE – Group up with your most stalwart allies and put your coordination and tactical acuity to the test in Heroic Stromgarde, designed to challenge the most battle-hardened warbands.

GEAR UP YOUR MOUNT – All-new Mount Equipment lets you customize your entire collection with abilities like water-walking, slowfall, and daze protection. Pick your favorite, and unleash your stable upon Azeroth.

GNOME & TAUREN HERITAGE ARMOR – Have a max-level gnome or tauren and are Exalted with their factions? Embark on a quest to learn more about these venerable races and acquire their Heritage Armor.

If you’re a WoW player, you can also head back to the beginning with World of Warcraft Classic, a rebuilt version of the original game from back in 2006. The game will be released on August 27. If you have an active subscription, you can apply to be part of a closed beta test beginning May 15. There will be more tests this summer.

Video of Super Mario Maker 2 Direct 5.15.2019 Nintendo on YouTube

A 15-minute video giving us all the info on the upcoming Super Mario Maker 2 has also been released. It has information on the Super Mario Maker 2 Invitational 2019 tournament, which is happening right before E3. The game is going to give us new tools, new course themes, single-player story mode, online course sharing, and more. There are slopes, an ON/OFF Switch which will switch all the red and blue blocks, adjustable water level, Banzai Bill, and the ability to create courses in the style of Super Mario Bros, Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Mario World, New Super Mario Bros. U, and Super Mario 3D World.

Video of A Plague Tale: Innocence | Sean Bean - The Little Boy Lost

Yes, Game of Thrones is ending this week, but Sean Bean is back to soothe your soul. He’s reading poetry from A Plague Tale: Innocence - The Little Boy Lost. “A Plague Tale: Innocence is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. In celebration of Asobo Studio’s dark adventure, we’ve collaborated with Sean Bean for the production of a touching and intimate video dedicated to A Plague Tale. The Hollywood star demonstrates his talent with a brilliant reading of one of William Blake’s most beloved poems.

“Sean Bean, best known for his work in The Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones, offers a touching reading of The Little Boy Lost. This deeply moving poem sublimes the stunning images from the game, and perfectly illustrates Amicia and Hugo’s journey through a war-torn medieval France. Much of William Blake’s material shares A Plague Tale’s themes of childhood innocence and loss, serving as a source of creative inspiration for the team when developing the game.

“To learn more about A Plague Tale: Innocence, why not check out our narrative website experience, introducing the characters and world of this beautiful, dangerous story. A Plague Tale: Innocence is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.”

Video of Fortnite X John Wick: Wick&#039;s Bounty Trailer

Excited for the next John Wick film? Of course you are. Well, if you’re a Fortnite player, you can begin freaking out. This week saw the release of a new trailer for Fortnite John Wick: Wick’s Bounty. Epic Games and Lionsgate have created an in-game event with Wick’s Bounty LTM and free John Wick Challenges. You can pick up some Gold Coin Back Bling and more. You can also snag the John Wick set with the outfit and Pickaxe. Want to learn more? Head over here

