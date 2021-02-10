Could a worm with no brain help us reverse brain damage?

Nematodes are worms without a brain, so it might seem impossible for these lowly creatures to help repair human brains someday, but they do have one thing we have — neurons.

Scientists from Hebrew University in Israel were able to use genetic material from the brainless nematode C. elegans to repair a broken neuronal pathway and enable them to smell again. The neurons throughout these worms’ bodies zap messages back and forth. Just like in the human brain, if a message hits a dead zone, the message will fail to send, much like an email when your internet is down. Neurobiologist Ithai Rabinowitch and his team were successful in restoring the worms’ sense of smell by creating an artificial pathway between two neurons. This could have huge implications for the future of treating human brain disease and trauma.

“[An artificial circuit as] a potential remedy for such circuit lesions could be the introduction of new synaptic connections into the circuit to bypass breaks in information flow and restore some of the circuit’s functionalities,” said Rabinowitch, who recently published a study in Cell Systems.

C. elegans are not parasites (unlike some nematodes that can feast on you from the inside). They might be primitive compared to us, but they still experience much of our biological phenomena on a cellular level. They mate by fertilizing eggs with sperm. Their cells split and develop in the egg much like ours do in the womb. They gradually age until death. While they don’t have the type of brain that zombies are ravenous for, what they do have is a network of neurons throughout their bodies along with something called a circumpharyngeal nerve ring, or a bunch of nerves in their throats, which is as close to a brain as they can get. These tiny worms that are no more than a millimeter long are even capable of learning and exhibiting certain behaviors.

Credit: Volker Kern/NASA/Getty Images

With all these ways C. elegans mirror humans, plus transparent cells easily seen with a microscope, it’s no wonder so many studies have been done on them. Rabinowitch and his team wanted to find out whether reconnecting neurons artificially would restore the worms’ ability to smell after the neuronal pathway connected to that ability was broken. They cut out a pair of neurons to prevent a message fired from one end of the olfactory circuit from getting to the other. This got in the way of their chemosensation, or how they responded to chemical stimuli such as things that they would normally smell to either sense food or keep themselves out of danger.

As predicted, the worms were temporarily unable to smell. The scientists then rerouted the pathway by going into their genes and expressing the protein connexin, which formed an artificial electrical synapse. Synapses are the connections between two cells through which messages are delivered by a neurotransmitter, either from neurons to neurons or neurons to muscle cells. This method connected the neurons which had been at either end of the pair cut out earlier.

Reactivating a circuit like this in a nematode could mean doing the same in humans. There has been some success with creating artificial links through computer technology. Brain-computer-brain interfaces (BCIs) can process incoming brain signals and translate them before sending them through the rest of the pathway they started out on. Such devices have helped people with brain damage to regain certain mental faculties or even the use of a limb. Of course, humans are much more complicated than your average nematode, so figuring out how to reconnect our complex pathways will take more research.

“Further analysis will be necessary to determine the extent to which deficiencies in these behaviors due to [neuron] removal may be circumvented by synthetic electrical synapses, or whether additional synthetic biological strategies may have to be applied to more comprehensively restore circuit function,” Rabinowitch said.

Human brain damage might have not been completely reversed yet, but it’s kind of mind-blowing when you think about what a brainless worm you can barely see is capable of.