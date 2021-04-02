Wynonna Earp: Teaser for the epic finale hints at an explosive wedding

All the strife from Season 4 — the Clantons, the beef between Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) and Doc (Tim Rozon), and Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) becoming a dark angel — seems to have cleared along with the fog with tonight’s Wynonna Earp episode, “Better Dig Two.”

Based on the teaser for next week’s episode, “Old Souls,” it also looks like the finale will be a celebratory affair.

Missed the teaser or want to see it again? Check it out here:

It’s WayHaught wedding time! And what better place for Waverly and Nicole (Katherine Barrell) to get married than on the Earp homestead. What could possibly go wrong, right?

Waverly and Nicole seemed excited about the idea, as the teaser starts with Jeremy (Varun Saranga) walking in on the two lovebirds having a very loving moment.

The teaser then moves from the duo to Wynonna checking out a delicious-looking wedding cake while Nicole moves a truck bed's worth of flowers to set up around the homestead.

If the teaser is any indication, however, the wedding planning won’t go so smoothly. We have quick cuts of Waverly catching a rifle, Wynonna running through a burning wedding arch, and that delicious cake sadly exploding.

But even though it looks like there will be some challenges to the big day, the teaser ends with the Earp sisters and then WayHaught hugging, as well as quick cuts to Doc, Nedley (Greg Lawson), Wynonna, and Nicole as Doc says, “Sometimes it’s hard to find the right words.” It is hard to find the right words, but we can all watch together next Friday.

The Wynonna Earp finale premieres April 9 at 10 p.m. ET/ 9 CT on SYFY.