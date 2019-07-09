Wynonna Earp fans take over Times Square to celebrate show’s survival

Yee-Haw! Wynonna Earp fans gathered in Times Square on Tuesday night to exorcise some demons and celebrate the return of their beloved series, after its future appeared uncertain.

Roughly 30 or so fans, aka Earpers, took over the corner of West 42nd Street and 7th Avenue in New York City on Tuesday evening — temporarily redubbing it “Earp Square” — to enjoy a victory lap after successfully campaigning to keep Wynonna Earp on the air. Part of the campaign included buying spots on an electronic billboard in Times Square to promote the SYFY series.

A message on a Times Square billboard congratulates Earpers. (Photo by James Comtois)

With the campaign to save the program now successful, and Season 4 expected to begin filming later this year, Earpers watched as a steady rotation of congratulatory messages played on the electronic billboard at the corner of 42nd and 7th.

"This is now a celebration, now that we've got our show," said Jill Macklem, who helped organize the billboard campaign and victory soiree. "We couldn't not fight for it."

Wynonna Earp showrunner and executive producer Emily Andras told SYFY WIRE in a phone interview today that she’s been overjoyed by the fans’ diligence in going to bat for the show.

“It feels amazing. We have an incredibly loyal fanbase. I want to thank them for all their efforts,” said Andras. ”It’s nice to see the good guys win for once."

Earpers celebrating Wynonna Earp in Times Square. (Photo by James Comtois)

Although SYFY, the show’s co-producer and U.S. broadcaster, ordered more episodes of Wynonna Earp after last year's third season, production had been put on hold due to co-producer IDW Entertainment facing financial troubles. When Earpers learned about this, they launched the campaign to save the series. In addition to creating the hashtag #FightForWynonna, which trended globally in February, fans also bought a series of 30-second spots on Times Square electronic billboards in March, hoping to raise awareness about the show’s struggles.

"It put a lot of eyes on it," said Macklem, adding that she believed the media attention the campaign generated put pressure on IDW to resolve its financial issues and move forward with production.

While production was in limbo, SYFY issued a statement announcing that the network had “never wavered in its support of Wyonna Earp, a unique and important series with some of the most passionate fans anywhere.”

Fortunately for Earpers, last week, IDW announced it was set to produce another season of the show.

“It’s like a fairy tale come true,” said Andras, before adding: “A fairy tale with demons and feminist cowgirls.”

Andras also confirmed that she and other representatives of the show will be attending San Diego Comic-Con next week.

Based on the IDW comic by Beau Smith, Wynonna Earp is a feminist sci-fi western that follows the great-great-granddaughter of legendary gunslinger Wyatt Earp as she battles supernatural enemies, including the undead souls that her great-great-grandfather confronted in his day.

Season 4 of Wynonna Earp is expected to air on SYFY in the U.S. and on Space in Canada next summer. The agreement with IDW and SEVEN24 Films also makes provisions for a fifth season.