6 key plots you need to know heading into Wynonna Earp's exciting midseason premiere

It’s been a long six months since the Wynonna Earp midseason finale aired, and the wait for the back half of Season 4 is almost over! Starting March 5 at 10 p.m. ET, six brand-new episodes will start airing on SYFY.

The official trailer for the rest of the season is full of clues as to what we might see starting Friday night. Things seem to be brewing in the Garden, for one. And, of course, Waverly and Nicole have a wedding to plan!

As we get ready for the big event — which Earpers can talk about during the virtual watch party, replete with behind-the-scenes clips from the cast — it might be worth giving yourself a bit of refresher on where things currently stand for the gang.

Read on for a list of key things that will be helpful to remember as you go into the midseason premiere.

**Warning! Major spoilers for the first half of Wynonna Earp Season 4 below!**