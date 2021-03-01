6 key plots you need to know heading into Wynonna Earp's exciting midseason premiere

It’s been a long six months since the Wynonna Earp midseason finale aired, and the wait for the back half of Season 4 is almost over! Starting March 5 at 10 p.m. ET, six brand-new episodes will start airing on SYFY.
The official trailer for the rest of the season is full of clues as to what we might see starting Friday night. Things seem to be brewing in the Garden, for one. And, of course, Waverly and Nicole have a wedding to plan!
As we get ready for the big event — which Earpers can talk about during the virtual watch party, replete with behind-the-scenes clips from the cast — it might be worth giving yourself a bit of refresher on where things currently stand for the gang.
Read on for a list of key things that will be helpful to remember as you go into the midseason premiere.
**Warning! Major spoilers for the first half of Wynonna Earp Season 4 below!**
Purgatory is chock-full of monsters who can’t leave town
The Earp curse has been broken, but apparently demonic creatures have flocked into Purgatory since (most of) the Revenants dissolved into nothing. We don’t know how or why these demons are in Purgatory — all we know is that they’re there and they can’t leave town.
The Black Badge Division is back, and they’ve set up camp just outside Purgatory
The government was especially interested in the monsters now stuck inside town, and have set up an outpost to observe. Jeremy is also working for BBD (and Wynonna, sort of), and the division appears to be legit now and led by Deputy Director Naomi Haitcha, who used to work for U.S. Fish and Wildlife.
Eve is still out there... somewhere
Waverly, Doc, and Wynonna all spent time in the Garden of Eden in the first half of Season 4. While there, they ran into Eve, who can take on the likeness of other people.
Eve… isn’t so great. She fights with Wynonna and Doc, who ultimately pushes her through a door to who knows where. Waverly, Doc, and Wynonna escape through another portal and end up back in Purgatory, 18 months after they left.
The Clantons are weakened but not completely gone
The Clantons hate the Earps and took over Purgatory while Wynonna, Doc, and Waverly were in the Garden. The matriarch of the family, Margo Clanton, met her end after Waverly used her angel powers on her. Before that, however, Margo was sending Reapers — zombified members of the Clanton family who can be tasked to relentlessly hunt someone down and kill them — to murder the Earps. One of those Reapers was Billy Clanton, Rachel’s friend who is now trapped in Shorty’s basement. Margo’s daughter, Cleo, is still around. Her son Holt, however, was shot in the back by Wynonna.
Wynonna got Peacemaker back, but things aren’t great between her and Doc
Wynonna, with the help of the Revenant Rosita (she avoided getting vaporized by being on a mountain of ammolite), gets Peacemaker back from a bunch of demonic nuns. Wynonna is with Peacemaker once more, but she then shoots Holt in the back, something that Doc considers dishonorable. This rift between the two runs deep, and Doc and Wynonna aren’t on good terms heading into the midseason premiere.
On the bright side, WayHaught are engaged!
Nicole and Waverly had a wonderfully sweet proposal at the very end of the last episode that aired in August. Nicole had recovered from coming back from the dead (Jeremy and Nedley had to perform an exorcism on her to break the spell Margo Clanton put on her), and there’s officially a potential wedding to look forward to in the back half of the season.