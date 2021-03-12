Recap: Wynonna and Waverly have a not-so-memorable Halloween in Wynonna Earp Season 4, Episode 8

It’s Halloween time on Wynonna Earp, and one Earp is more into celebrating than the other. We don’t think it’s a spoiler to say Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) is the sister who’s more excited for All Hallows Eve, but even she becomes less enamored with the holiday (well, with Jack-o’-lanterns, at least) as the episode unfolds.

Season 4, Episode 8, "Hell Raisin' Good Time," has a lot going on — it’s more than just Wynonna and Waverly in fun costumes (though that, on its own, is perfectly splendid). We touch on the sisters’ relationship and learn a bit more about what happened in Purgatory while Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano), Doc (Tim Rozon), and Waverly were in The Garden.

Let’s get into it in full spoiler fashion.

**SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Wynonna Earp Season 4, Episode 8, “Hell Raisin’ Good Time.”**

Those who saw the teaser for this episode know there’s a pumpkin-headed scarecrow demon killing up a storm in Purgatory this Halloween. This demon — appropriately called Rotten Jack — is only one of the problems the Earps face down, though.

The two sisters, at Waverly’s prodding, get dressed up (Wynonna has no choice, really, given she’s only wearing the vagina curtains from Glory Hole) but before they can celebrate Halloween proper, they get recruited by Black Badge to capture Rotten Jack. They end up on the edge of town where that half-demon Casey (Andrew Phung) lives; he’s an extractor, apparently, which will let the Earps capture Rotten Jack alive.

Casey freaks out when he realizes they’re working for Black Badge and leads the sisters on a chase to the border of the Ghost River Triangle, where fog is emanating. Wynonna and Waverly get lost in the fog, which gets them high and makes them lose their memory. The two stumble out of the fog having no idea who they are. Humorous hijinks ensue as the sisters muddle their way through town; they even manage to have a run-in with Doc and a few demons at Shorty’s before being “rescued” by Amon, who decides it’ll be fun to have an auction where the winner will pay for the pleasure of killing the two sisters.

It all works out in the end, of course. Jeremy (Varun Saranga), poorly disguised as a demon, wins the auction and shoots the Earps up with a serum that makes them remember. The group then promptly kills Rotten Jack, much to Black Badge’s chagrin, as they wanted the demon alive.

By the end of the episode, things are more or less back to normal (whatever normal is in Purgatory).

Or are they? Brain-addling fog and Rotten Jack murder spree aside, the heart of this episode is about mending or maintaining old-yet-strong relationships. Wynonna, for example, feels some resentment toward Waverly; she envies Waverly’s relationship with Nicole (why can’t she be that good with Doc?) and bitterly calls her sister "perfect." By the end of the episode, however, Wynonna is able to move past her bitterness and fully appreciate her relationship with Waverly and that her little sister is marrying “her person” (aka, the Stetson-hatted Nicole, who shows up at the end for a lovely WayHaught moment).

“Hell Raisin’ Good Time” also touches on other Wynonna Earp relationships. There’s Doc and Wynonna of course, and in case there was any doubt, Doc’s efforts to help the memoryless Wynonna make clear he still deeply loves her. (His efforts to make sure Amon gets his comeuppance further make this clear.)

We also find out in this episode what happened to Jeremy’s boyfriend, Robin, and it isn’t great. Jeremy goes to a weekly Black Badge support meeting, where he talks with a man with scars all over his face. We find out this man is Robin — he spent weeks trapped in fog after the end of Season 3, which not only wiped his mind but made him tear off his face (which is why he has a new one). This Robin doesn’t remember Jeremy at all, and Jeremy goes to these meetings each week to spend time with him and slip him some of the serum he gave the Earps in the hope it brings the old Jeremy back. It’s heartbreaking, and it shows how much Jeremy cares for Robin, as well as how much guilt he has that his boyfriend is in such a state.

So what is up with that fog? Jeremy tells us Black Badge thinks it’s coming from The Garden, and that it’s spreading. The Season 4 trailer suggests we’ll see more of it before the season is done, though it’s not clear (pun intended) everyone in the gang will escape its memory-wiping effects. We’ll have to keep watching to find out.

New episodes of Wynonna Earp premiere Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on SYFY.