Recap: Wynonna Earp residents are losing their heads (well, their brains) in latest episode

Things get crazy in Wynonna Earp's "Crazy," even by Purgatory standards. The ninth episode of Season 4 gets inside everyone's heads, and — dare I say it — hearts. A certain relationship is mended, a certain person finds their place in Purgatory again, and a certain town resident gets way more than he wished.

More than one Purgatory resident also dies, which isn't too much of a spoiler given people die in this town all the time. (Purgatory is the supernatural equivalent of the town in Murder She Wrote. How can so many people die in such a small population without the residents realizing something is up? Maybe everyone in town is a little crazy and chooses to ignore the murder in the room, and that's OK — being normal is overrated anyway.)

Let's go nuts and get into the episode.

**Spoilers ahead for Wynonna Earp Season 4, Episode 9, "Crazy."**

Video of It&#039;s Trivia Night At Shorty&#039;s [SNEAK PEEK] | Wynonna Earp | SYFY

Let's first talk about Nicole "Chicken Kicker" Haught (Katherine Barrell). Purgatory's former sheriff went through a lot during those 18 months when Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley), Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano), and Doc (Tim Rozon) were stuck in The Garden, and she's none too proud of some of those events.

There was the whole deal she made with the Clantons, of course, including promising to hand over Doc to the family for unknown, nefarious aims. Nicole feels a lot of guilt about that and has been avoiding Doc since the mid-season premiere. In this episode, however, the two have a nice makeup conversation at Shorty's when they're all ensorcelled to stay for Trivia Night (more on that later).

Then there was the "chicken kicker" incident. At some point when Waverly, Wynonna, and Doc were in The Garden, Nicole lost the sheriff election to Hoyt Clanton and didn't take it well. The residents now all call her "chicken kicker," and at the end of the episode we get to see why: When Nicole lost the election to Hoyt, she went to Hoyt's celebration party drunk and belligerent and ended up drop-kicking a roast chicken. She ultimately owns this embarrassing moment, however, and broadcasts it in Shorty's for Waverly to see and become distracted so Jeremy (Varun Saranga) can win trivia and break the genie's spell (we'll get to the genie shortly, I promise!). After admitting it wasn't her proudest moment in a speech at Shorty's, Nicole says she'd love to be sheriff again, and the residents all agree, giving Nicole back her proper place in town.

Download SYFY's free app to see full episodes and tons of extras.

The biggest thing happening in "Crazy," however, was Doug/Kuru (Ennis Esmer). Bodies with no brains are showing up in Purgatory, and the Earp sisters are on the case. They find out that the brain stealer is local resident Doug, who thinks he'll become smarter if he eats the brains of the folks who won Shorty's trivia night. Doug isn't the brightest, but he happens to have a genie named Ginny (Nikki Duval), who is bound to him and also enjoys checking her Twitter notifications. Doug was clever enough to wish for infinite wishes. Now Ginny must do whatever he requests, which includes killing and taking the brains of the winners of Shorty's trivia nights. Part of her magic is making everyone in town waaaaay too into trivia night, too — so much so that they can't stop playing.

Wynonna manages to avoid the spell since she lost earlier in the week, so she's hanging with Ginny, who's locked up in jail so Doug can't touch her and make another wish. Doug manages to get to his Genie, however (one of his wishes was the ability to walk through walls), and he decides he'd rather have Wynonna's street smarts than the next trivia winner's brain.

Doug almost gets her too, but ends up dropping dead right before slicing into Wynonna's forehead — eating human brains when you're also human can apparently kill you. Doc shows up a bit late to save Wynonna (He still cares for her! Just make up already!) but the two are still on the outs, even though Wynonna had a brief moment of hope they could rekindle their flame when she thought earlier in the episode that Doc might have been responsible for the killing spree in town (then they'd both be "bad," in her eyes).

Wynonna Earp Season 4, Episode 9: "Crazy." Tim Rozon as Doc Holliday, Martina Ortiz-Luis as Rachel Valdez. Credit: Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Productions, Inc./SYFY

And Wynonna definitely thinks she's bad. The very end of the episode has her using Peacemaker on Ginny.

"I'm poison too," she says to the genie right before sending the demon to hell. Wynonna thinks she and the demon are the same, except Ginny — via Peacemaker — has a way out. Wynonna just can't cut herself a break. Will she finally find peace and acceptance of who she is? Will she and Doc finally mend their rift? We can hope, but we'll have to keep watching to find out.

New episodes of Wynonna Earp premiere on SYFY on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.