Recap: Things get dark (really dark) for Waverly in Wynonna Earp's 'Life Turned Her That Way'

Things are coming to a head in Wynonna Earp, and the Earp sisters — especially Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) — are getting the worst of it.

With only three episodes left in Season 4, it’s not unexpected that things go from challenging to, well, pretty darn bad. How things go bad in “Life Turned Her That Way,” however, was pretty jaw-dropping.

Let’s dive right in.

**SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Wynonna Earp Season 4, Episode 10, “Life Turned Her That Way”**

After their lovely sister bonding in “Hell Raisin’ Good Time,” Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) and Waverly get in a pretty big fight at the beginning of this episode. Wynonna is on a drinking, demon-murdering bender, and Waverly and Nicole (Katherine Barrell) host an intervention. It doesn’t go well, and Wynonna storms out after she and Waverly say pretty awful things to each other.

Waverly is also upset but has other plans — she meets up with Doc (Tim Rozon) and finally gets that book she took from The Garden. The book has her name on it — it turns out she chose her own book rather than that of her friends and family in the hopes it would also have their stories. The book, however, is blank, and Waverly doesn’t know why. Before she and Doc can really dig into it, however, some Glory Hole demons want to eat her, and she runs into the fog to escape.

Waverly — caught in the fog — seeks refuge in a cabin. She’s not alone in that cabin, however…because in that cabin is her demonic “twin,” Jolene (Zoie Palmer). That’s right — Jolene is back! Last we saw her, she was a tree. When the Earp curse was broken, however, she reverted back to her humanoid form and became trapped in the fog encompassing the Ghost River Triangle.

Jolene still has plans for Waverly. She wants the half-angel to embrace her “angelic” self, which in her mind will make her demonic, just like her. What’s a demon, after all, if not a fallen angel?

Download SYFY's free app to see full episodes and tons of extras.

Outside the fog, Wynonna, Nicole, and Rachel (Martina Ortiz-Luis) are desperately trying to get Waverly back. Wynonna is beating herself up for her fight with Waverly, and it’s heartbreaking to see the guilt and anguish she’s going through. Even though a lot happens in this episode, one thing remains constant: Wynonna loves no one more than her sister, and she’ll do anything to keep her safe.

Nicole knows this, and she tells Wynonna that Waverly knows this, too. Even though things are dire, it was sweet to see the two acknowledge how much they both love Waverly. On a less sweet note, when Nicole and Casey (Andrew Phung) attempt to find Waverly, Jolene ends up killing Casey and pushing Nicole out to the other side of the fog.

Wynonna is now desperate, and she knows she needs help. She leaves poor Rachel with Casey’s body and goes to find Doc and Jeremy (Varun Saranga), who have been imprisoned by Black Badge. BBD is under new management, it seems, and they’re looking to get the hell outta Purgatory and take some of the demons with them for study.

The new head of Black Badge gives her one — and only one — get out of jail free card. And while she’s struggling between choosing Doc or Jeremy, she notices her ancestral rival, Cleo Clanton (Savannah Basley), is also locked up. Wynonna again does what’s best for Waverly and gets Cleo out, since Cleo’s reapers can navigate through the fog and get her to that cabin.

Wynonna Earp Season 4, Episode 10: "Love Turned Her That Way." Credit: Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Productions, Inc./SYFY

Doc and Jeremy remain in BBD jail (and poor Mercedes gets shot in the stomach by BBD at the very end of the episode!) while Cleo has the reaper formerly known as Billy (Billy Bryk) lead Wynonna to Waverly and Jolene. There’s a big showdown, and Jolene kicks Wynonna out of that cabin. (That teaser image we’ve seen since the trailer wasn’t the fog sucking Wynonna into itself, it was Jolene magically pushing her out of the cabin.)

Wynonna facing a fog-addled death is what pushes Waverly over the edge. The younger Earp sister finally undergoes the transformation Jolene has been desperately trying to get her to make all episode: Her eyes go dark and demon-like and she kills Jolene. We end the episode with a dark-eyed, black-winged Waverly pulling the fog out of the Ghost River Triangle and telling her sister, “Your journey is over, Wynonna Earp. And mine has just begun.”

What journey is dark-winged Waverly on? It’s not clear yet, but even though the fog has lifted, things don’t look good for Purgatory.

New episodes of Wynonna Earp premiere on SYFY on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.