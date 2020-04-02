Wynonna Earp cast and creator host socially distanced on-air marathon of Season 1

Being stuck inside sucks. Sure, it's helpful and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic, but it still sucks. But it could suck a lot less if you were stuck inside with the cast and creator of Wynonna Earp. And, speaking of the devil, there's going to be a nostalgic marathon of all 13 episodes of the show's first season on SYFY hosted by ... you guessed it, the cast and creator of the fan-favorite original series.

Ahead of the fourth season's premiere later this year, Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, and Varun Saranga will join creator Emily Andras (from their own homes, of course) during the all-day marathon. During that time, it won't just be a straight-up watch session. Fans know these actors too well for that. Instead there will be discussions about auditions, love triangles, remembering the actual show that they starred in, and much, much more.

Fans can get a taste of what's to come in the official video announcement below.

Video of Wynonna Earp Season 1 Marathon on SYFY

That's already plenty of silliness that hardcore fans likely expected. And there's never been a better time to "hang in and geek out," as the teaser says. The Throwback Thursday-themed marathon will take up all day on Thursday, April 9, giving fans plenty of opportunity to kickstart their full series rewatch before Season 4 drops.

The Wynonna Earp S1 marathon airs on Thursday, April 9, from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. ET.