Wynonna Earp: New posters reveal how WayHaught, Wynonna and Doc's relationships are going

The midseason premiere of Wynonna Earp is mere hours away, and we’ve got some cool character portraits to get us revved and ready!

TV Guide was the first to debut the images, which reflect on the status of the two major romantic relationships in the show: Waverly Earp (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) and Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell), and Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon) and Wynonna Earp (Melanie Scrofano).

Take a look:

In the last episode before the midseason break, Waverly and Nicole had a touching engagement and were very much in love and on good terms with each other. The portrait of the two very much reflects this, and suggests that we’ll get plenty of WayHaught action in the upcoming six episodes (and hopefully a wedding as well)!

Doc and Wynonna, however, aren’t on great terms. The two had a falling out in the midseason finale, and the rift is hurting them both. The character portrait suggests that things will remain not-so-great between the two for at least some of the next six episodes. Neither is smiling, for one, and Wynonna is dressed to impress with Peacemaker in her holster. Wynonna is also definitely not looking at Doc here, even though they’re positioned close together. Doc, for his part, has a serious look on his face and is also not looking at Wynonna.

How things play out between the two remains to be seen. Good thing we only have to wait until 10 p.m. tonight to see how things begin to play out.

Season 4’s midseason premiere of Wynonna Earp airs tonight on SYFY at 10 p.m. ET / 9 CT, with new episodes dropping every Friday until the finale on April 9.