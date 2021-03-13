Wynonna Earp: Teaser for ‘Crazy’ new episode hints residents of Purgatory may lose their minds (literally)

Halloween’s over in Purgatory, but the Wynonna Earp gang can’t even relax over a friendly game of trivia without things taking a turn for the worst.

If the teaser for Season 4’s ninth episode, “Crazy,” is any indication, that turn will include bodies without brains; a fierce competition between Jeremy (Varun Saranga) and Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley); and Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) being put into great danger.

Missed the clip or want to see it again? Check it out below:



Who knew trivia night could get so deadly! The teaser starts out in one of Purgatory’s local hot spots — the morgue. Waverly and Jeremy are examining a body, and Waverly discovers the body has no brain when a laser pointer goes right through the corpse’s head and lands unceremoniously on Jeremy’s crotch.

Who’s killing people and taking their brains? We don’t know! We do know, however, that Nedley (Greg Lawson) has donned the mantle of Quizmaster and wants to test the still-intact brains of his friends with a trivia night at Shorty’s. Based on the next scene where Waverly shouts that she wants to crush Jeremy, chances are good that trivia night won't be a fun, relaxing time.

Meanwhile, Wynonna seems to be in jail and not fully in charge of her faculties. Doc (Tim Rozon) says he believes his baby momma is in grave danger, and we cut to a freaked-out Wynonna laying herself down on a steel table, seemingly against her wishes, right next to a similar table with a covered dead body. Cut to the next and final scene, and someone is wielding a nasty-looking knife over the throat of a screaming Wynonna.

What brain-removing malicious force is wreaking havoc in Purgatory and threatening Wynonna’s life? Who knows. We’ll have to keep our head (and brains) on our shoulders and tune in this Friday to find out.

New episodes of Wynonna Earp premiere Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/ 9 CT on SYFY.