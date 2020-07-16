Wynonna Earp: The Official Podcast: Trouble in Beaver City

Welcome back to Wynonna Earp: The Official Podcast! Season 4 of Wynonna Earp is finally around the corner, and this season host Katie Wilson will be joined by orange soda herself, Rachel Zeolla!

Don’t get the joke? Listen to the episode! If you like the joke, stick around to hear an interview with showrunner Emily Andras and our first-ever game of Earp or Nerp.

