Hanifa
The Congolese fashion designer leading 3D runway innovation
Solo: A Star Wars Story
'Solo' concept art shows unused True Lies-style fight on top of the Millennium Falcon
Jack Kirby 2001 splash page
2001 and The Eternals: Revisiting Jack Kirby's last hurrah at Marvel
Wynonna Earp Season 4
Wynonna Earp: The Official Podcast: Trouble in Beaver City
Wynonna Earp Season 4
Credit: SYFY
Wynonna Earp: The Official Podcast: Trouble in Beaver City

Fangrrls
Jul 16, 2020
Welcome back to Wynonna Earp: The Official Podcast! Season 4 of Wynonna Earp is finally around the corner, and this season host Katie Wilson will be joined by orange soda herself, Rachel Zeolla!

Don’t get the joke? Listen to the episode! If you like the joke, stick around to hear an interview with showrunner Emily Andras and our first-ever game of Earp or Nerp.

 

Don't forget to subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, or however you prefer to get podcasts in your earbuds! You can also follow the podcast's Twitter at @OfficialEarpPod.

