X-Files revival reportedly close, and here's how many episodes we might get

The truth is out there, and may be coming to us sooner rather than later, as an official series revival of The X-Files looks imminent.

According to sources for UK site TVWise, Fox is coming closer than ever to giving the much-anticipated green light to a revival of the iconic sci-fi series, which ran from 1993 to 2002 and spawned two movies, as well as two short-lived series (Millenium and The Lone Gunmen). If the revival does go ahead, it will be a “short-stack” order, meaning it'll be less than 10 episodes (The Daily Mail claims it’ll be six, but take this with a grain of salt). The site stresses that discussions with Fox are still ongoing, but if The X-Files gets picked up, it'll be a bit like Fox's other hit TV franchise 24, which came back as a 12-episode limited-run series, 24: Live Another Day, just last year.

The X-Files revival series is meant to close some lingering storylines that were left behind when the series ended after nine seasons in 2002, and were also left unresolved -- aka the truth wasn't out there -- in the second X-Files flick, I Want to Believe. So why does Fox want to settle for a short season order? Well, the first reason is story requirements, and the second is scheduling.

Both Gillian Anderson (who is starring in The Fall) and David Duchovny (whose new NBC drama series Aquarius will air this summer) are busy bees, and they need to schedule a block of time when they will be available to film the new X-Files series. Both actors have long said they wanted to return to their iconic roles of FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, and sources reveal they have indeed agreed to come back. Looks like an offer has also gone out to Mitch Pileggi and some other key cast members. Just who will those key cast members be? It's unclear as of now, but it'll be fun to speculate if you guys want to go ahead and chime in in the comments below. TVWise also reports that Chris Carter will, of course, return at the helm and pen the new scripts, as well as executive-produce. If a deal can be reached soon, filming could start as early as this summer.

Apparently Fox may be looking to make a “big announcement” ahead of its upfront presentation in NYC in May. We don't know about you, but we've wanted some new X-Files for a while now, so can we all cross our fingers that it’ll finally happen? Yeah, we want to believe, but remember, trust no one.

(via TVWise)