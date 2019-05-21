Tensions rise in face-off between Xavier and Magneto in new Dark Phoenix clip

The X-Men universe is looking to go out with a bang. In a brand new clip from the upcoming X-Men film, Dark Phoenix, Magneto and Professor Xavier face-off as tensions rise over the decision about what to do about Jean Grey. With the power of the Phoenix Force behind her, Grey is transformed, leaving a path of destruction in her wake as she struggles to regain control.

Grey (Sophie Turner) has caused untold devastation, leaving the X-Men divided over what to do with her. Magneto (Michael Fassbender) and his allies promise to destroy Grey, but Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) preaches patience as he remains hopeful she can be saved. In the clip, Beast (Nicholas Hoult) can be seen allying with Magneto which would make sense given his relationship with Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence). Previous reports confirm Mystique is likely one of Grey's first fatalities.

Here's the clip entitled "New York Standoff" from 20th Century Fox:

Video of Dark Phoenix | &quot;New York Standoff&quot; Clip | 20th Century FOX

The Phoenix Force turns Grey into one of the most powerful and dangerous mutants. When Jean spirals out of control, she not only tears the X-Men family apart but she threatens to destroy the fabric of the planet itself. Grey wrestles with her increasingly unstable power and personal demons. There are those surrounding Grey who wish to exploit her power for their own evil ends, enter Jessica Chastain's creepy alien character. Chastain just so happens to be around when Grey needs a friend the most, call us skeptical!

The film is the culmination of 20 years of X-Men movies. Dark Phoenix is written and directed by Simon Kinberg (Deadpool). The film is loosely based on the 1980 comic book by Chris Claremont and John Byrne of the same name.

Dark Phoenix rises from the ashes on Friday, June 7.