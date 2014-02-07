Latest Stories

Cross-sections of various micrometeorites show different grain and mineral structures. Credit: Wikipedia / S. Taylor / Shaw Street
Tag: Science
Kevin Feige
Tag: Movies
Picard Star Trek The Next Generation
Tag: TV
Game of Thrones Lena Headey Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Tag: TV
hauntedcomic1large.jpg

X-Men director Bryan Singer signs on for comic-inspired horror flick Haunted

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Feb 7, 2014

Though he’ll be busy cranking out X-Men sequels for the foreseeable future, Bryan Singer has signed on to bring a new horror comic to the big screen. Prepare to be Haunted.

Singer’s production company, Bad Hat Harry, has picked up the film rights to the Red 5 comic, while the first part of the four-issue series is set to hit shelves on April 30. The comic is written by Scott Chitwood (Drone, Dead or Alive), illustrated by Danny Luckert and colored by Ivan Plascencia. It sounds like an action-packed story and has a bit of a Buffy vibe.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In the story of Haunted, the barrier between our world and the spiritual realm was mysteriously torn apart, allowing the Earth to be overrun by ghosts, demons, and poltergeists. Creatures once thought to be mythological terrorized mankind, and society collapsed. Thirteen years later, Sarah McCallister manages to survive by being tough, smart, and looking out only for herself. But when a chance to set the world back to normal arises, she finds herself in the compromising position of putting her faith in strangers for the first time.

No word on how involved Singer will be on the project, though if it moves forward anytime soon we’d think he’d only be able to serve as producer due to his X-Men commitments. Regardless, we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on it.

(Via Dread Central)

haunted-0.jpg
haunted-1.jpg
haunted-2.jpg
haunted-3.jpg
haunted-4.jpg
haunted-5.jpg
Tag: X-Men
Tag: Comics
Tag: Bryan Singer
Tag: Haunted

