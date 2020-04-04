The 15 greatest X-Men movie action scenes, ranked

Wolverine's claws versus many poor bastards' torsos. Deadpool's swords and guns versus, well, everyone. Storm and the X-Jet versus tornados and F-15s. Before Marvel Studios' crop of blockbusters had the market cornered on comic book movie spectacle, the original run of X-Men films satisfied fandom's kick-punching needs for almost 20 years.

Starting with 2000's X-Men and ending with the still-unreleased, long-delayed The New Mutants, 20th Century Fox’s take on Marvel's mutants was a genre-changing one. Especially once Deadpool and the Oscar-nominated Logan came along. While the franchise's legacy was hit and miss in terms of quality (still looking at you, X3), it rarely disappointed on the set-piece front.

The New Mutants, promised to be unlike any superhero movie audiences have seen before, is the final entry in the 20th Century Fox-owned X-Men 'verse and was originally set to hit theaters this spring. It has been delayed, though — again — this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused a slew of film and television productions to shut down and rejigger calendars. But for X-Men fans who have seen The New Mutants premiere delayed so many times that, at this point, it's verging on comical, this one stings a bit more than the others.

But we're here to help you get your mutant fix. Here are 15 of the X-Men series' greatest action scenes to hold you over during your coronavirus-prompted lockdown (and till we finally get to see The New Mutants in theaters).