X-Men Origins storyboards reveal unused Wolverine fight scene with bone claws

Some new storyboards from the 2009 critical disaster X-Men Origins: Wolverine have surfaced, showing an unfilmed scene that would’ve had Wolverine slicing and dicing with his bone claws during the Civil War.

The ‘boards were created by artist Tim Burgard, and would’ve likely factored into that opening montage of Gavin Hood's initial Wolverine spinoff flick. The drawings depict an unused Civil War scene, with Wolverine using his built-in bayonets to do some serious damage.

Check out the would-be scene below, and marvel at the revolutionary action that could’ve been.

(Via Comic Book Movie)