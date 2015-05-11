Latest Stories

Dead or Alive 6 via official site 2019
Tag: Games
Gaming: Dead or Alive 6 arrives; New hope for EA’s Star Wars; Kingdom Hearts reloads
The Predator
Tag: Science
Scientists think they've figured out how to give humans infrared vision like The Predator
Scooby-Doo!
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Animated Scooby-Doo unmasks Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, and Tracy Morgan; more
Chatty Gargoyle Denver Airport
Tag: Science
There's now a gargoyle talking trash to guests at Denver's airport
3168597-beyonder00109.jpg

Image of the Day: X-Men's Bryan Singer reveals first look at James McAvoy's bald Xavier in Apocalypse

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
May 11, 2015

We’ve been wondering when the First Classera of the X-Men would catch up to a major series milestone, and it seems the iconic moment will arrive next year.

Director Bryan Singer has revealed a behind the scenes pic of star James McAvoy having his head shaved. McAvoy has portrayed young Charles Xavier in both X-Men: First Class and Days of Future Past, though his take on the character rocked a lush head of hair — a far cry from the traditionally bald version fans had grown accustomed to thanks to Patrick Stewart (not to mention decades of comic lore).

Well, all that is going to change in the next sequel Apocalypse. McAvoy seemed to embrace his role in building the X-Men by the end of Days of Future Past, and he’ll finally take on the chrome dome in the 2016 sequel. It’s been a long time coming, but it’ll be interesting to see McAvoy’s version of the character take on the more traditional look and role.

Check out the photo below and let us know what you think:

#Xavier reborn (in process ) #jamesmcavoy #XMEN #XMenApocalypse @xmenmovies

A photo posted by Bryan Singer (@bryanjaysinger) on May 8, 2015 at 5:16pm PDT

X-Men: Apocalypse opens May 27, 2016.

(Via Bryan Singer)

Tag: X-Men
Tag: Bryan Singer
Tag: James McAvoy
Tag: Image of the Day

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: X-Men: Apocalypse
Tag: Bryan Singer
ApocalypseXMen1.jpg
Image of the Day: X-Men production art may tease at Apocalypse's starship
Nathalie Caron
Feb 17, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: X-Men
Tag: James McAvoy
James McAvoy Charles Xavier X-Men: Apocalypse
James McAvoy explains why it’ll be tough to fit the X-Men into the MCU
Josh Weiss
Jan 15, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 12
Tag: Hugh Jackman
Tag: X-Men
Wolverine Hugh Jackman X-Men
Hugh Jackman says comic books were 'contraband' on set of the first X-Men
Josh Weiss
Nov 24, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: X-Men: Apocalypse
Tag: Oscar Isaac
Oscar Isaac X-Men: Apocalypse
Oscar Isaac says X-Men: Apocalypse was an uncomfortable experience that hampered his enjoyment of making it
Josh Weiss
Nov 16, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 6