Image of the Day: X-Men's Bryan Singer reveals first look at James McAvoy's bald Xavier in Apocalypse

We’ve been wondering when the First Classera of the X-Men would catch up to a major series milestone, and it seems the iconic moment will arrive next year.

Director Bryan Singer has revealed a behind the scenes pic of star James McAvoy having his head shaved. McAvoy has portrayed young Charles Xavier in both X-Men: First Class and Days of Future Past, though his take on the character rocked a lush head of hair — a far cry from the traditionally bald version fans had grown accustomed to thanks to Patrick Stewart (not to mention decades of comic lore).

Well, all that is going to change in the next sequel Apocalypse. McAvoy seemed to embrace his role in building the X-Men by the end of Days of Future Past, and he’ll finally take on the chrome dome in the 2016 sequel. It’s been a long time coming, but it’ll be interesting to see McAvoy’s version of the character take on the more traditional look and role.

Check out the photo below and let us know what you think:

#Xavier reborn (in process ) #jamesmcavoy #XMEN #XMenApocalypse @xmenmovies A photo posted by Bryan Singer (@bryanjaysinger) on May 8, 2015 at 5:16pm PDT

X-Men: Apocalypse opens May 27, 2016.

(Via Bryan Singer)